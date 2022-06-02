5 of the Best Hell in a Cell Matches in WWE History

The Hell in a Cell match deserves to be considered in the conversation for WWE’s greatest match stipulation. WWE realized the traditional cage match was starting to grow stale in 1997 when coming up with the concept. Fans of the Attitude Era fell in love with the chaotic violence of the match, and it now exists as its own PPV due to the drawing power.

Legendary names like The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley have created career-defining moments in the sadistic structure. The unpredictable nature of wrestlers competing outside or even on top of the cell made it must-watch television.

Certain matches deserve extra credit for its impact adding to the stipulation. Each of the following bouts were the greatest to take place in the Hell in a Cell structure.

The Undertaker Vs Mankind (King of the Ring 1998)

The most iconic Hell in a Cell match in WWE history

WWE witnessed the Hell in a Cell match becoming a bigger deal when The Undertaker and Mankind had an Attitude Era-defining match. King of the Ring 1998 saw their rivalry back at the forefront with Mick Foley taking some must-watch bumps that was sheerly unbelievable at the time.

Every young wrestling fan was talking about this match at school the next day. Undertaker throwing Foley off the cell through the commentary table and through the cell itself into the ring was a spectacle. WWE even used the story of Undertaker “making people famous” in HIAC matches due to this one.

Sasha Banks Vs Bayley (Hell In A Cell 2020)

The Boss stands tall after Hell in a Cell

One common argument against the Hell in a Cell PPV is that it forces matches not worthy of the stipulation and overlooks some feuds due to the timing. Hell in a Cell 2020 featured a tremendous feud worthy of paying off inside of the structure.

Bayley turning on Sasha Banks after years of ups and downs as best friends paid off all the fan investment. This match allowed WWE to give the story a proper payoff of Banks dethroning Bayley to become Smackdown Women’s Champion for the violent revenge.

Triple H Vs Cactus Jack (No Way Out 2000)

This match helped elevate Triple H to main event status

WWE booked the feud between Triple H and Mick Foley perfectly in 2000. Triple H was reaching that elite top star tier when having back-to-back classic PPV matches with Foley. The story saw Mick forced to adopt his Cactus Jack persona to match the violence of Triple H.

Royal Rumble 2000 was an all-time great match and added pressure to their Hell in a Cell match having to follow it. Triple H and Foley lived up to the hype with a spectacular HIAC match. The use of barbed wire, fire and various weapons created the perfect platform for a legendary feud at No Way Out 2000.

The Undertaker Vs Triple H (WrestleMania 28)

WWE has used the Hell in a Cell match on a handful of WrestleMania events, but one clearly stands out above the rest. The four-year storyline of Triple H and Shawn Michaels trying to end The Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak in classic matches may have been WWE’s peak storytelling.

Triple H and Undertaker were the two names most synonymous with the Hell in a Cell match when facing off at WrestleMania 28 with Michaels as the referee. Undertaker kicking out of the Sweet Chin Music/Pedigree combo is a legendary moment every wrestling fan will remember. This match is worthy of being considered on the Mount Rushmore of WM matches.

Shawn Michaels Vs The Undertaker (Badd Blood: In Your House)

The first Hell in a Cell match set a new standard for violence in WWE

The first Hell in a Cell match still deserves to be viewed as the peak of the match. WWE wasn’t sure about how often it would be used when creating the concept, until The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels showed how tremendous of a match it can be.

Everything in this match meshed together to create perfect pro wrestling merging violence, story, and a caliber of entertainment only formed in a squared circle. Undertaker and Michaels had a flawless match and added a major finish of Kane debuting in impressive fashion. This match ensured the Hell in a Cell gimmick would stick around for decades.