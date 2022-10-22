5 Takeaways From AEW Rampage (10/21): All-Atlantic Title Match,The Acclaimed, Willow Nightingale, Hook

AEW Rampage aired live this week from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The Acclaimed battled the Varsity Athletes in a Title vs. Trademark match. Hook defended the FTW Championship, Willow Nightingale signed with AEW, and Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship in the main event.

AEW Rampage Results

The Acclaimed def. Varsity Athletes (Title vs. Trademark)

Hook def. Ari Daivari to retain the FTW Championship

Willow Nightingale def. Leila Grey

Orange Cassidy def. Preston Vance & Rush in a Triple Threat match to retain the All-Atlantic Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Acclaimed Can Scissor Once Again

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) battled The Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) in a Title versus Trademark match. Mark Sterling had recently trademarks the term “scissoring” in regards to wrestling and The Acclaimed put the titles on the line in order to win it back.

Josh Woods tagged in and hit Bowens with a forearm to the face and followed it up with a knee strike. Tony tagged back in and hit a Neckbreaker for a two count. The Acclaimed battled back and Bowens knocked Woods to the outside with a flurry of strikes.

Max Caster tagged in as Bowens connected with a slam. Caster climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered the Mic Drop Elbow Drop for the pinfall victory. After the match, Mark Sterling said he still has the contract but Billy Gunn snuck up from behind. The Acclaimed then stomped on Mark’s groin and Bowens followed it up with a Leg Drop. Billy Gunn ripped up the trademark and scissored with the champions.

Hook Retained The FTW Championship

FTW Champion Hook put the title on the line against Ari Daivari of the Trust Busters. Daivari offered Hook cash for the title but Hook wasn’t interested. Hook connected with an Exploder Suplex but the challenger battled back. Daivari stomped on Hook in the corner and followed it up with a lariat.

The butler distracted Hook and Daivari hit a Superkick for a near fall. Hook caught Daivari on the apron and dragged him back into the middle of the ring. Hook applied Redrum for the submission victory and retained the FTW Championship. Hook then got the butler in Redrum as well after the match.

#FTW Champion @730Hook sends the #Trustbusters a strong message by finishing both @AriyaDaivari and Jeeves Kay @isthatVSK and retaining the title!



Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/2suBiVXVvb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

Matt Hardy Rapped

Matt Hardy asked The Firm where Private Party was and Stokely Hathaway said they sent them to wrestling school. Stokely then informed Matt that he got him a match on AEW Dark on Monday night. Hardy then rapped and it was so bad that The Firm walked away in silence.

Sucks to hear Matt Hardy having matches only on Dark and Elevation but interesting rap there #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/IAlHiGksTV — Marcchoi (@Marcchoi1985) October 22, 2022

Willow Nightingale Picked Up a Win & Is All Elite

Willow Nightingale battled Leila Grey tonight on AEW Dynamite. Nightingale chased Grey around the ring and got distracted by Kiera Hogan. Kiera hit Willow with a cheap shot as Grey distracted the referee.

When Rampage returned from a break, Nightingale hit a boot to the face and followed it up with a Spinebuster for a two count. Willow followed it up with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. After the match, it was announced that Willow Nightingale has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Willow was supposed to face Penelope Ford tonight but she was not cleared due to an injury.

Doctor BOMB! What a victory for @willowwrestles tonight on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4t46yMFhNP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

TBS Champion Jade Cargill made her way to the ring without her title because Nyla Rose stole it from her. Jade took a seat on a chair in the middle of the ring and gave Nyla ten seconds to bring her title back. Nyla, Marina Shafir, and Vickie Guerrero were shown driving away from Daily’s Place with the title. Jade sent The Baddies after them and continued to just sit and wait in the ring. Cargill started leveling security as the came down the entrance ramp.

TBS Champion @Jade_cargill DEMANDS @NylaRoseBeast bring back her TBS title!



Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/ihtwqxrZx8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

Orange Cassidy Retained The All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Rush and Preston Vance tonight in a Triple Threat match. Mark Henry interviewed the competitors before the match as usual. Brodie Lee Jr. (-1) accompanied Preston Vance (10) to the entrance ramp before the match.

Cassidy brought the title to the ring in a backpack. Danhausen was ringside for the match as well. Rush sent 10 into the barricade to start off the action as Jose the Assistant offered him some water.

Rush beat the hell out of Preston and choked him with a cable he found under the ring. He then choked Orange Cassidy as well and posed for the booing crowd. Preston battled back with some chops to the chest. Orange Cassidy went for a Suicide Dive but they caught him. Rush and Preston tried to slam Orange Cassidy through the table but it didn’t break. Rush then sent 10 through the table during the commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Danhausen hit Jose the Assistant with a low blow. Rush leveled Cassidy and Danhausen to knock them out of the ring. Rush connected with an Exploder Suplex that launched Cassidy into the turnbuckle. Preston hit Rush with a series of Clotheslines and then a Spinebuster. Vance connected with a big Clothesline on Cassidy and went for the cover but Rush broke it up at two.

10 unloaded some chops in the corner of the ring but Rush shrugged them off. Rush started to rip away at Preston’s mask but turned around into an Orange Punch from the champion. Rush tumbled out of the ring as Cassidy rolled up Preston Vance for the pinfall victory. Orange Cassidy is still the All-Atlantic Champion. Rush pointed at Cassidy after the match as he posed with Danhausen in the ring.

XLR cables are not safe in the hands of @rushtoroblanco!



Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/eRajX5fgBf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

Rampage went off the air with a message from Tony Khan to Brian Muster. He was AEW’s lead video engineer for the company and sadly passed away recently.