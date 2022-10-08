5 Takeaways From AEW Rampage (10/7): Trios Championship Match, Blackpool Combat Club, The Acclaimed

AEW Rampage aired live tonight in Washington DC. Death Triangle defended the Trios Championships against Dark Order in tonight’s main event. Blackpool Combat Club competed in a Trios Match as well against Rush & Private Party.

Rampage Results

Blackpool Combat Club def. Rush & Private Party in a Trios Match

Anna Jay & Tay Melo def. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne

Death Triangle def. Dark Order to retain the Trios Championships

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli battled Rush, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy in a Trios match. The Firm was shown in the front row.

Wheeler and Claudio dominated the action early and isolated Marq of Private Party in the ring. His tag team partner, Isiah Kassidy tagged in and hit Wheeler with an Arm Drag. Yuta responded with one of his own and then applied a Stretch Muffler submission hold in the middle of the ring.

Yuta went for a Dropkick but Kassidy retreated to the ropes. Moxley and Rush tagged in and Rush sent the champion into the turnbuckle with an Exploder Suplex as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Claudio and Kassidy tagged in. The former ROH Champion delivered a few uppercuts to Kassidy and followed it up with a big boot to the face. Claudio went for The Swing but Quen broke it up. Castagnoli lifted Marq onto his shoulders and spun Kassidy around at the same time in the Swing in an epic moment.

Moxley hit Rush with a Cutter. Private Party hit the champion with a couple of Superkicks. Wheeler hit a Splash onto Private Party and followed it up with another one on Kassidy. Yuta went for the cover but Rush broke it up at two. Jon hit a Clothesline and followed it up with a Suicide Dive onto Rush outside the ring.

Kassidy went for a DDT but Claudio countered into a big uppercut. Wheeler hit a Neckbreaker and followed it up with an Armbar on Quen for the submission victory. Blackpool Combat Club celebrated in the ring after the match.

With a vicious bicep slicer submission, @WheelerYuta scores the win for the #BlackpoolCombatClub in the first bout of the night here on #AEWRampage, LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/A3H6tDPd2r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) battled Tony Nese and Josh Woods in a tag team match. Varsity Blonds isolated Tony Nese in the ring early and beat him down. Josh Woods tagged in and and blasted Griff with a knee strike to the face. Back in the ring, Woods and Nese followed it up with a Neckbreaker/Slam combo for the pinfall victory. A frustrated Arn Anderson was shown backstage during the match.

After the bell, Mark Sterling cut a promo in the ring. Mark said he trademarked to the term “Varsity” for professional wrestling. Sterling stated that Varsity Blonds can never use the name and Nese & Woods are now the “Varsity Athletes”. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed interrupted and Caster rapped about stomping Smart Mark and The Varsity Athletes in the nuts as the heels retreated.

Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay and Tay Melo battled Madison Rayne & Skye Blue in a tag team match tonight. Madison got Tay in a Headlock in the middle of the ring to start off the action.

Skye tagged in and hit Tay with a Dropkick to the face for a two count. Anna tagged in and booted Skye in the ribs. Anna went for an elbow strike but Skye dodged it. Tay tripped Skye up on the ring apron and delivered a kick to her face. Tay and Anna Jay posed on the ring apron as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Jericho Appreciation Society isolated Sky Blue into the ring. Tay booted Skye in the face and Anna applied the Queen Slayer submission for the pinfall victory.

Swerve Strickland Warned Billy Gunn

Swerve Strickland cut a backstage promo on Billy Gunn ahead of their match next week on Dynamite. Strickland vowed to hurt Billy next week. He said “Daddy Ass” will be known as “Daddy Time” going forward because time comes for us all, and he’s the clock.

“Time eventually comes for us all but i’m the clock”



Yeah, Swerve Strickland is him. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rza4UqyT3A — ???? (@RULXRAO) October 8, 2022

Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Rey Fenix) defended the Trios Championships against Dark Order in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed both teams ahead of the main event.

Dark Order hit some Suicide Dives as Rey Fenix hit a Hurricanrana on 10 in the middle of the ring. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of Dark Order caught Fenix and slammed him to the canvas. Silver followed it up with a Suplex and tagged in Reynolds. Alex connected with a slam and then an Elbow Drop for a two count. Silver and Penta traded punches in the middle of the ring as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Rey Fenix somehow orchestrated John Silver into hitting a Powerbomb on Reynolds by accident. Rey Fenix hit a big Crossbody off the top turnbuckle and sent Silver flying onto 10 into the corner with a Death Valley Driver. It didn’t look right and Silver fell out of the ring as 10 went to check on him.

Thankfully, Silver was fine and was treated to a Superkick to the face from Penta as the All-Atlantic Champion hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Reynolds for a near fall. Death Triangle isolated Alex in the ring and took turns putting the boots to him. PAC followed it up with a Suplex and Reynolds crawled to the corner.

Pac hit him with a running uppercut and went for the cover but Alex kicked out at two. Fenix tagged in and planted Reynolds with a Spinebuster. Penta followed it up with a Dropkick off the top rope to Reynold’s groin. Penta then tagged in and continued to beat Reynolds down.

Penta locked in a submission hold before hitting Reynolds with a chop to the chest on the ropes. Pac got back into the action and ripped Reynolds to the canvas. Pac delivered a knee strike to his face and posed for the crowd. The action spilled out of the ring and Pac planted Alex with a Suplex on the floor as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Reynolds battled back with a Clothesline as Silver and 10 pleaded for a tag. 10 and Penta tagged in. 10 unloaded some lariats and sent Lucha Bros down with a double Clothesline. 10 followed it up with a couple of Spinebusters and posed for the crowd.

Death Triangle leveled 10 with a Superkick as Jim Ross yelled about the referee allowing three men in the ring at the same time. Penta unloaded some strikes on 10 but he responded with a slam. John Silver and Pac then tagged in and traded punches. Pac hit a German Suplex but Silver hopped right up.

Silver hit a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Pac powered out at the last moment. The All-Atlantic Champion escaped and tagged in Rey. Silver hit a Clothesline and Dark Order knocked Pac and Penta to the floor. Fenix battled back and went for a double Cutter but Dark Order blocked it. Dark Order hit a big Back Body Drop for a near fall and the match continued. Reynolds tagged in and perched Fenix on the top rope. Fenix escaped and hit a Hurricanrana. Penta tagged in and hit a Slingblade on Reynolds. Penta hit a Backstabber on Silver but John responded with a boot to the face. 10 hit a big Clothesline but Pac broke it up at two as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”.

Jose the Assistant showed up on the entrance ramp and distracted Dark Order. Rush gave Pac the hammer he used to defeat Orange Cassidy recently. Pac bashed Reynolds in the face with it as Fenix took out Dark Order with a Crossbody. Pac applied the Brutalizer on Reynolds for the victory as Alex was passed out.