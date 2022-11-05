5 Takeaways from AEW Rampage (11/4): Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata, WarJoe, Jamie Hayter

AEW Rampage aired live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City tonight. Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Katsuyori Shibata with Mike Tyson on commentary for the match.

Rampage Results

Orange Cassidy def. Katsurori Shibata to retain the All-Atlantic Championship

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def.

WarJoe def. Gates of Agony

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Orange Cassidy Retained the All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy defended the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Katsuyori Shibata tonight on Rampage. Mike Tyson was on commentary for the match. Cassidy and Shibata went back and forth to start off the action.

It's special guest Iron @MikeTyson joining us on commentary LIVE on #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/GK40yM7obl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

Shibata caught Cassidy with several right hands and locked in an Abdominal Stretch. Cassidy escaped and connected with an Ushigoroshi in the middle of the ring. Katsuyori connected with a Death Valley Driver but Cassidy battled back with Beach Break for a near fall.

Cassidy hit the Orange Punch but Shibata no sold it. The champion stayed on the attack and delivered another Orange Punch for the pinfall victory. Orange Cassidy is still the All-Atlantic Champion.

When someone asks me why I watch professional wrestling, I'll show them this clip for an eternity. pic.twitter.com/nXvGSGWnwh — Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ?? (@DrainBamager) November 5, 2022

Blackpool Combat Club Warned Chris Jericho

Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson were interviewed backstage. Danielson wanted one more opportunity for the Ring of Honor Championship and to stomp Jericho’s face in. Claudio wanted to face Jericho because he was attacking ROH ring announcers. William Regal said that the ball is in Jericho’s court.

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayer Sent a Message to Toni Storm

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter battled Madison Rayne & Skye Blue in a tag team match. Baker and Hayter dominated the match earlier as Rampage went to a commercial break. Hayter slammed Skye’s face into the turnbuckle and posed for the booing crowd.

Jamie knocked Madison Rayne off the ring apron and isolated Skye in the corner. When SmackDown returned, Skye booted Hayter in the face and followed it up with another kick to Baker. Madison Rayne tagged in and traded punches with Baker. Rayne hit Baker with a Neckbreaker.

Hayter tagged in and planted Rayne with a Chokeslam. Skye connected with a Backstabber on Hayter as Britt planted Madison with a Swinging Neckbreaker for a two count. Baker leveled Blue with a forearm strike and knocked her out of the ring.

Madison dodged the Stomp and hit Britt with an Enziguri. Hayter leveled Madison with a giant Clothesline for the pinfall victory. Toni Storm will defend the AEW Interim Women’s Championship against Jamie Hayter at AEW Full Gear.

After the match, the heels attacked and called out Toni Storm. Toni bashed Rebel in the face and launched Britt into the barricade. She then traded punches with Hayter before tackling her to the canvas. Storm applied a Texas Cloverleaf in the middle of the ring but Baker broke it up by bashing Toni in the face with the AEW Interim Women’s Championship. Hayter then posed with the title to end the segment.

The #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm is not about to let this disrespect slide, but the D.M.D @realbrittbaker takes matters into her own hands here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/EhJ7NjW5P3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

Ricky Starks Vowed to Become #1 Contender

Ricky Starks came to the ring for a promo and announced that he will be a part of the tournament to determine the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. The crowd chanted “Ricky!” and Starks vowed to hold AEW up on his back. Starks claimed that he will walk out of Full Gear as the new #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Ricky posed for the crowd to end the promo.

WarJoe def. Gates of Agony, Powerhouse Hobbs Sent a Message to Wardlow

Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) battled Samoa Joe and Wardlow in the main event of tonight’s episode of Rampage.

Before the match, Sammy Guevara was interviewed backstage. Guevara challenged Bryan Danielson to a 2 out of 3 Falls match next week on AEW Dynamite.

.@sammyguevara challenges @bryandanielson to a 2 out of 3 falls match at #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY. #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/kDbeNaK0Gs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022

Mark Henry interviewed both teams before the match in split screen. Prince Nana accompanied Gates of Agony to the ring for the main event.

Samoa Joe and Toa circled each other before locking up in the middle of the ring. Gates of Agony isolated Joe in the ring and took turns beating him down as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, TNT Champion Wardlow tagged in as Samoa Joe applied the Coquina Clutch on Toa outside the ring. Wardlow hit Prince Nana with a headbutt and planted Kaun with four Powerbombs for the pinfall victory. After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs showed up on the entrance ramp and had a stare down with Wardlow to close the show.