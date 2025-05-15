5 Years Free: How Matt Cardona Built a Wrestling Empire Outside WWE

In April 2020, as the world grappled with the early stages of a global pandemic, Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) was among several WWE talents released in what would become the first of many roster cuts. For many released wrestlers, this scenario represents career catastrophe. For Cardona, it became the foundation of unprecedented success.

“I don’t care how you define success,” Cardona states with resolute confidence during his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “This is the most successful I’ve ever been in my career as Matt Cardona.”

It’s a bold claim from someone who once enjoyed WrestleMania moments and championship victories in the world’s largest wrestling promotion. Even more surprising: it’s demonstrably true.

Multiple Revenue Streams: The Crumb Cake Business Model

When asked directly if he makes more money now than during his best financial year in WWE, Cardona’s answer comes without hesitation: “100%.” He describes his approach as a “crumbs make crumb cake situation,” combining multiple revenue sources into a thriving enterprise.

“It’s the wrestling, it’s the podcast, it’s the conventions, the autograph signings, the Pro Wrestling Tees, the figure business. It’s everything all combined,” Cardona explains.

This diversified business approach has proven more lucrative than his WWE salary, though Cardona acknowledges the landscape has changed.

“The WWE guys now and girls, they have those big deals. I didn’t have those giant deals.”

Unlike many former WWE talents who either fade away or coast on their previous reputation, Cardona transformed his release into an opportunity to build a wrestling business empire with multiple revenue streams:

Wrestling Bookings: Cardona maintains a rigorous independent wrestling schedule, accepting bookings at various price points that meet his rate.

Major Wrestling Figure Podcast: Co-hosted with Brian Myers (formerly Curt Hawkins), the podcast has grown from hobby to business.

Major Wrestling Figure Company: What began as a podcast expanded into a legitimate toy company producing licensed wrestling figures.

Merchandise and Digital Content: Cardona’s merchandise operation extends beyond traditional t-shirts to innovative items.

Whatnot Live Auctions: Every Monday at 6:30 PM, Cardona conducts live auctions selling memorabilia, signed items, and wrestling collectibles.

Convention Appearances: Leveraging both his Zack Ryder history and Matt Cardona present, he commands significant fees at wrestling conventions.

The Business Mindset: Wrestling as Enterprise

Central to Cardona’s success is his approach to wrestling as a business rather than merely a creative pursuit.

“If you treat it like a hobby, it’s going to pay like a hobby. Treat it like a business, it’s going to pay like a business,” Cardona explains. This mindset extends beyond just showing up for bookings.

Cardona operates through “Always Ready, Inc.” – his formal business entity – and approaches every aspect of his career with entrepreneurial thinking. From maximizing social media presence to strategic character development, each decision filters through a business lens.

“In the indies, I [expletive] control everything,” Cardona says, contrasting his current autonomy with WWE’s structured environment. “I literally control every little thing.”

This control extends to his merchandise strategy. “Not everything’s going to work,” he admits, discussing merchandise missteps like Death Match King crowns that underperformed. Yet these failures inform future business decisions rather than discouraging his entrepreneurial spirit.

The Social Media Machine: Constant Content Creation

Cardona’s approach to social media would exhaust most content creators. He advises posting “10-20 times” daily across platforms, an approach he follows religiously.

“If I’m not doing it, I can’t rely on anyone else to do it,” Cardona explains. “I’m literally forcing it down their throats. It’s going to come up in their feed. They’re going to see it.”

This relentless content strategy maintains visibility in a crowded wrestling landscape. When someone asked about his social media schedule, Cardona checked their phone and found they’d only posted “three or four times” in several days – unacceptable by his standards.

Creating Through-Lines in a Fragmented Industry

Independent wrestling presents unique challenges for character consistency. Unlike WWE’s controlled narrative across all shows, independent promotions operate independently.

“Independent wrestling 10 years ago, if it happened in New Jersey, it happened that night in New Jersey,” Cardona explains. “Now it’s streaming. People can watch all over the world.”

Cardona leverages social media to create consistency across his bookings, posting content before and after events to establish continuity. This approach allows his heel character to maintain coherence across diverse independent promotions.

The Blueprint for Others

Cardona’s success has made him a resource for recently released WWE talent. When wrestlers are cut, his phone rings with questions about navigating the independent scene.

His transparent documentation of his journey provides a template for others. From his merchandise strategies to his business structuring, Cardona openly shares his successes and failures as a roadmap for colleagues.

Beyond Wrestling: The Figure Empire

Perhaps most impressively, Cardona has translated his childhood passion for wrestling figures into a legitimate business venture. Major Wrestling Figure Podcast began as two wrestling friends discussing collectibles but evolved into a manufacturing operation creating licensed figures.

“We’re not just doing wrestling now,” Cardona notes, referencing expanding into figures for Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo and Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Kickboxer.

The operation benefits both Cardona and the wrestlers whose likenesses he licenses. He describes convincing Bubba Ray Dudley to sign a WWE Legends deal by explaining the complete financial picture:

“You’ll get paid for Mattel and then you’ll go to these conventions and the fans will bring it to you and you make even more money.”

Living the Dream

Five years after his WWE release, Matt Cardona embodies a new model of wrestling success – one that relies not on a single employer but on entrepreneurial spirit, diversified revenue streams, and complete creative control.

“I’ve been doing this for 21 years,” Cardona reflects. “I’ve never had a real job in my life. I worked at a deli slicing meats… I was a personal trainer at Gold’s Gym with no clients and a pro wrestler… This is my life.”

For wrestlers contemplating life after WWE or fans interested in the business of professional wrestling, Matt Cardona’s post-WWE career offers both inspiration and practical blueprint for success on your own terms.

“I don’t want to prove people wrong,” Cardona emphasizes. “I want to prove myself right.”

Five years later, he’s done exactly that.