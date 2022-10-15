6 Takeaways From AEW Rampage (10/14): FTR & Shawn Spears, Jon Moxley, Former WWE Stars Debut

AEW Rampage aired tonight on TNT from Toronto, Canada. FTR and Shawn Spears battled The Embassy in a Trios match in tonight’s main event. Blackpool Combat Club were in action against The Butcher & The Blade tonight as well.

Rampage Results

Blackpool Combat Club def. The Butcher & The Blade

Nyla Rose def. Anna Jay

Ethan Page def. Isiah Kassidy

FTR & Shawn Spears def. The Embassy

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Blackpool Combat Club Picked Up A Win

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli of The Blackpool Combat Club battled The Butcher & The Blade tonight on Rampage. Butcher and Blade controlled the action early but eventually Blackpool Combat Club battled back. Moxley hit Blade with a Cutter and followed it up with a Piledriver. Claudio hit the Nuetralizer on Butcher for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jon grabbed a microphone and cut a promo on Hangman Page. Moxley said if Hangman doesn’t step up on Tuesday before handing the microphone to Claudio. Castagnoli added that Hangman will get stepped on if he doesn’t step up. Jon will defend the AEW World Championship on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite on the 18th.

Keith Lee Warned Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. Keith told Swerve that he represents him and wondered why he needed to cheat to beat Billy Gunn. Lee added that Strickland is “swerving into the wrong lane”.

Chris Jericho Will Defend The ROH Title Against Dalton Castle Next Week

JAS made their way to the ring to celebrate Chris Jericho defeating Bryan Danielson for the ROH Championship. Menard said his nipples get hard because JAS is going to be together forever. Anna Jay then introduced Daniel Garcia as the crowd loudly chanted his name.

Daniel stated that Jericho has always said that sports entertainers are superior and it took him some time to realize it. The crowd once again chanted “you’re a wrestler!” and Garcia claimed that he will never be a pro wrestler. Garcia claimed that Jericho taught him how to win while Danielson taught him about having heart. Daniel said that sports entertainers beat pro wrestlers every single time. Garcia announced that he was a sports entertainer before Jericho grabbed the microphone.

Chris said he was the greatest “Ring of Jericho champion” ever and vowed to beat every single ROH Champion that has ever existed. The ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys interrupted. The crowd loudly chanted for Dalton as he claimed that it made him sick seeing the title around “silly little goose” Chris Jericho’s waist. Castle noted that he broke his back for that title and he’s willing to break Chris’ back as well. Dalton said he’s got “peacock power” and challenged Jericho to a title match next week. Jericho accepted and vowed to pull out Castle’s feathers one by one.

Nyla Rose Avoided Jade Cargill & Picked Up A Win

Nyla Rose battled Anna Jay tonight on Rampage. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Marina Shafir were ringside for the match. Shafir had Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship that Nyla stole. Rose dominated the match early with a couple of Body Slams and then a Leg Drop for a near fall. Jay tried to battled back but Rose planted her with the Beast Bomb for the pinfall victory. Jade Cargill rushed to the ring and beat AEW security down as Nyla ran away with the title.

Ethan Page Dominated

Ethan Page battled Isiah Kassidy of Private Party tonight on Rampage. Ethan absolutely dominated the match and hit the Ego’s Edge for the pinfall victory. The Firm now controls the contracts Private Party and Matt Hardy.

FTR & Shawn Spears def. The Embassy, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis & Matt Taven Debuted

FTR & Shawn Spears battled The Embassy in a 6-man tag team match tonight on AEW Rampage. Kaun and Spears started off the action and Shawn took control. Spears did the “10” pose several times before Rampage went to a break. During the commercial, The Embassy battled back and isolated Spears in the corner of the ring.

When Rampage returned, Spears tried to crawl to the corner but Kaun stopped him. Shawn booted Kaun away and tagged in Dax Harwood. Dax hit a Spinebuster as a loud “FTR!” chant broke out in the crowd. Brian Cage entered the ring and leveled Harwood with a Clothesline for a near fall.

Cage tagged in and hit an Elbow Drop but Spears broke it up at two and the match continued. Toa Liona got sent out of the ring as Brian beat Dax down. Kaun tagged back in and went for a Suplex but Wheeler caught his tag team partner. FTR tripped up Cage and Kaun and applied a couple of Sharpshooters in the middle of the ring.

Spears then dragged Prince Nana into the ring and locked in a Sharpshooter on his as well before Toa Liona broke it up. Toa planted Dax with a Uranage. Liona went for a shoulder tackle outside the ring but FTR got out of the way and Toa crashed into the steel steps. Spears then planted Cage with a DDT outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Kaun rolled Harwood and grabbed the ropes for leverage. Cash broke it up and FTR hit the Big Rig on Kaun. Spears followed it up with C4 for the pinfall victory.

After the match, former WWE Superstars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis arrived at the end of the show. Maria stated ROH was build on their backs and they never get the credit they deserve.

Kanellis introduced Matt Taven and Mike Bennett as The Kingdom. The Embassy attacked from behind as Bennett and Taven made their way to the ring. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe and TNT Champion Wardlow made their way to the ring as the heels retreated to close the show.