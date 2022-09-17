6 Takeaways From AEW Rampage (9/16): Samoa Joe Defends Title, Claudio Castagnoli & Chris Jericho

AEW Rampage aired tonight on TNT. The show was taped following Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. In addition to the takeaways below, Eddie Kingston called out Sammy Guevara before their match next week.

A passionate @MadKing1981 calls out #JerichoAppreciationSociety's @sammyguevara before they collide at Grand Slam next week for #AEWRampage's 2-hour special!



Tune in NOW to #AEW Rampage on TNT!

Rampage Results

Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy

Penelope Ford def. Willow Nightingale via submission

Ethan Page def. Danhausen

Samoa Joe def. Josh Woods to retain the ROH TV Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy, Match Announced For Next Week

Matt Hardy battled Darby Allin in the first match of the night. Hardy dominated the match early and launched Allin into the turnbuckle as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Allin rolled up Matt for a near fall. Darby connected with a Splash in the corner of the ring and grabbed his back in pain on impact. Matt connected with a Side Effect and went for the cover but Darby powered out at two. Matt hit a Powerbomb for another two count. Allin responded with the Last Supper for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Brody King attacked Matt Hardy and grabbed a microphone. Brody choked out Matt Hardy and challenged Darby and Sting to a match next week at Arthur Ashe. The lights went out and House of Black disappeared. House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) will face Sting and Darby next week.

"You think just because you cut the head off the snake, there's not plenty of venom left in the fangs!"#HouseOfBlack's @BrodyxKing challenges @DarbyAllin & @Sting to face #HouseOfBlack in a No-DQ match next week at #GrandSlam at Arthur Ashe!

Claudio Castagnoli Will Defend The ROH Championship Against Chris Jericho Next Week

Tony Schiavone interviewed ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in the ring. Claudio told Wheeler that the best lessons in life are learned when you lose in reference to Daniel Garcia beating him for the ROH Pure Championship last week. Castagnoli said he’s not surprised that it will be two members of the Blackpool Combat Club will be fighting for the AEW Championship because iron sharpens iron.

Chris Jericho interrupted and the crowd chanted “you tapped out!”. Chris said that the Jericho Appreciation Society is the symbol of excellence in AEW. Jericho stated he is a 7-time world champion and he should be competing for the AEW Championship. Claudio started up another “you tapped out!” chant. Jericho listed off all of his championships in his career but noted he’s never been Ring of Honor Champion. Jericho challenged Claudio for the Ring of Honor Championship this Wednesday at Arthur Ashe. Claudio accepted the challenge and vowed to beat the hell out of Jericho.

"The one place I've never been World Champion is in @ringofhonor, and 7 (World Championships) isn't enough for me… I'm going for the Ocho!"@IAmJericho challenges champion @ClaudioCSRO for the #ROH World Title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NY!

Penelope Ford Tapped Out Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale battled Penelope Ford tonight on Rampage. Kip Sabian accompanied Penelope to the ring for the match. Willow controlled the action early and hit a Crossbody for a near fall. Penelope battled back with a few elbow strikes and then dodged a wild Crossbody attempt from Nightingale. Ford hit a Dropkick and followed it up with Double Knees to the midsection as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Willow went for a Clothesline but Penelope dodged it. Ford climbed to the top rope but Willow got out of the way. Nightgale leveled Ford with a big shoulder tackle for a two count. Ford hit a big boot and then applied a submission for the victory.

Hangman Adam Page Apologized To Dark Order, Battle Royal Set For Next Week

Hangman Adam Page and Dark Order were interviewed backstage. Page apologized for screwing up at Dark Order. They will all be competing in a Battle Royal next week to crown the #1 contender for the AEW Championship. Rush interrupted and vowed to eliminate “all their asses” to end the promo.

Next week on #AEWRampage, the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal will take place where one man will win a shot at the #AEW World Title! Seems like the entire locker room has their eyes on that Golden Ticket!



Tune in NOW to #AEW Rampage on TNT pic.twitter.com/8hcjrJdG7h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2022

Ethan Page Dominated Danhausen

Ethan Page battled Danhausen tonight on Rampage. Stokely Hathaway accompanied Ethan Page to the ring. Page knocked Danhausen to the mat and mocked his pose. Ethan delivered Ego’s Edge for the quick pinfall victory.

Samoa Joe Retained The ROH TV Championship

Samoa Joe defended the ROH TV Championship against Josh Woods in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers in split screen before the match. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese accompanied Woods to the ring for the title match.

Joe went for a Neckbreaker but Woods blocked it. Josh and Samoa Joe traded forearms to the face in the middle of the ring. Woods unloaded some knee strikes but Joe dumped the challenger to the outside. Tony Nese got in a cheap shot while Mark Sterling distracted the referee. Josh applied an armbar as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Samoa Joe got Woods in the Coquina Clutch but Josh was able to escape. Joe hit an Atomic Drop, a big boot, and then a Senton for a near fall. Woods hit Joe with some uppercuts to his injured arm and sent Joe to the corner. The ROH TV Champion exploded out of the corner and hit a Powerslam for a two count.

Samoa Joe brought Woods to the corner and perched him up on the top turnbuckle. Joe set up for the Muscle Buster but Mark Sterling hopped on the apron. Woods capitalized with a knee to face and went for the cover but Joe kicked out at two. Josh drove Joe to the corner but the champ planted him with a Uranage. Samoa Joe followed it up with the Muscle Buster for the pinfall victory. Samoa Joe is still the ROH TV Champion.

Tony Nese and Josh Woods attacked after the match and beat Samoa Joe down in the corner. Mark Sterling grabbed the ROH TV Championship but Wardlow’s theme hit. The TNT Champion marched to the ring as Samoa Joe held onto Sterling. Wardlow set up to Powerbomb Mark Sterling but Tony Nese dragged him out of the ring. Wardlow and Samoa Joe stared at each other before toasting each other’s titles to close the show.