6 Wrestling Titles That Changed Hands – But Then Didn’t

Everybody loves a title change, right? The joy of seeing history being made, and another name being added to a litany of champions.

For wrestlers, title victories mean that long after their careers are over, long after their lives are over, what they achieved will live on in the annals of history.

But for some wrestlers, their title changes were not meant to be, and while they had the joy of winning, they also felt the pain of having that win taken away.

With Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal almost becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions this week, we’re looking back at six times titles changed hands, but then didn’t.

The Rocket’s Reign Fizzles Out

Owen Hart held plenty of gold in the WWE, but never held the World Championship, despite what this image may suggest.

Bret Hart is considered one of the greatest WWF Champions of all time, but despite an impressive career of his own, his younger brother Owen would never win the gold.

Well, not officially at least, as during the August 17, 1994 taping of WWF Superstars, Owen defeated his big brother to capture the gold.

The problem for the Rocket though, is that Jim Neidhart had been caught interfering on his behalf, and the match was restarted.

In another excellent collision between the two, Bret would defeat Owen to retain his title, but the image of the Rocket with the title remains an epic sight.

Y2J Plays the Game

Chris Jericho‘s arrival in the WWF in 1999 was a huge deal, and it wasn’t long before one of WCW’s most popular stars was hanging with the top guys.

On the April 17, 2000 episode of Raw is War, Jericho’s insulted Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley, and was able to goad Triple H into putting his WWF title on the line.

With the hired APA holding DX at bay, Jericho was able to get the win over the Game, thanks to a fast count from Earl Hebner.

Hebner had been bullied by DX for weeks, but even he knew the decision couldn’t stand, and Jericho would have to hand back the title.

With this stricken from the record, Jericho would have to wait until late 2001 until he became the WWF Undisputed title, a title he’d ironically lose to Triple H.

The Miz Goes Over the Limit

The Miz held nothing back in his efforts to make John Cena quit, even using a recording of the future Hollywood star.

Last year saw The Miz become a two-time WWE Champion, and while his reign was short, it was a long-time coming for fans of the A-Lister.

After losing the WWE title in 2011 to John Cena, Miz tried to win it back, and in a shocking turn of events, his I-Quit match with Cena saw Big Match John utter those two words.

As Miz celebrated, his NXT protege Alex Riley dropped an item, revealed to be a recording of Cena saying those words, and the jig was up.

With the match restarted, Cena made Miz quit for real, and the Marine star would wait a long time before he earned his real second WWE Championship.

The Wrong Rope Break

The Rockers held the WWF Tag Team titles for a brief moment, but a ring rope breaking snapped their run.

When you think of tag teams who never held gold in the WWF, few teams are more celebrated than The Rockers.

The pairing of Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty would wow fans with their high-flying skills, and on one fateful night, would even win the WWF World Tag Team Titles.

During an October 1990 taping for Saturday Night’s Main Event, the Rockers dethroned the Hart Foundation in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

The ring-rope breaking mid-match did not stop the action, but it was this rope break that would cost them dearly.

Unsatisfied with the match because of the rope, WWF higher-ups planned for it to be re-taped, but that never happened.

Explaining rumors of a phantom title change, WWF President Jack Tunney reversed the decision because the broken ring rope meant the bout was partially contested in an unfair environment, and on this occasion, it was Shawn getting screwed out of a title that was back in the hands of Bret Hart.

Inoki Makes History

Inoki’s career would include an unofficial run as WWWF World Champion, making him the first Asian WWE Champion.

When Antonio Inoki died last October, fans reflected on his incredible career, which included a reign as WWWF Champion.

Unlike others on this list though, Inoki’s title win was not immediately reversed and would come in November 1979, with a win over Bob Backlund.

A title rematch between the two went to a no-content, and the decision was made to strip Inoki of the title.

Backlund would defeat Bobby Duncum in a Texas Death Match to fill the vacancy, but the title controversy was never acknowledged, and fans at the time wouldn’t learn about Inoki’s win until years later.

Dusty’s Dream is Shattered

The American Dream celebrated his NWA World title win, before learning his win was being reversed and the reign nullified.

We couldn’t have an article like this without the namesake of the ‘Dusty Finish:’ The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

As a booker, Rhodes often used the trope of the face seemingly winning only to heel come out on top, but at Starrcade 1985, Rhodes got a taste of his own medicine.

The show’s main event, which pitted Rhodes against NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair was a match for the ages, and one that saw Rhodes win the gold.

It wasn’t until the next WCW show that the elated fans learned the truth that Flair was still champion, as referee Tommy Young had been knocked out during the title match, and that since the first ref was down, the pinfall wasn’t official.

Flair regained the gold in a crushing moment for the American Dream, as the master of the Dusty finish got a taste of his own medicine.