7 Takeaways From AEW Rampage (10/28): TNT Title Match, Billy Gunn Kidnapped, Jon Moxley

AEW Rampage aired live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Wardlow defended the TNT Championship against ROH‘s Matt Taven in the main event.

Rampage Results

Jon Moxley def. Matt Menard in a World Title Eliminator match

Keith Lee def. Serpentico

Tay Melo def. Madison Rayne

Wardlow def. Matt Taven to retain the TNT Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jon Moxley Picked Up a Win, Will Battle Lee Moriarty Next Week on Dynamite

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley battled Matt Menard in a World Title Eliminator match tonight. If Matt won, he would get a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

Menard got in some offense early and kept the champion on the mat. Jon battled back and got Matt in the Bulldog Choke for the submission victory. Jon will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF next month at Full Gear.

Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty interrupted and boasted about The Firm’s attack on Moxley. Stokely suggested that Moxley battle Lee Moriarty next week on Dynamite and rolled highlights of Lee’s career. Moxley accepted the challenge and claimed that Lee will never be the same after their match.

#1 Contender Tournament Announced

A tournament was announced to determine the next number one contender. The winner of the tournament will receive a title shot at Dynamite: Winter is Coming. The finals will take place at AEW Full Gear on November 19th. Dante Martin was the first wrestler announced for the tournament.

Keith Lee Dominated, Swerve Strickland Kidnapped Billy Gunn

Keith Lee faced Serpentico tonight on Rampage. The match was over in a matter of moments after Keith connected with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Tony Schiavone was about to interview Keith Lee when The Acclaimed interrupted. Bowens apologized that there was no rap tonight because they have a problem that Keith Lee might have the answer to.

The AEW Tag Team Champions said that Billy Gunn is missing and wondered where Swerve Strickland was. Swerve Strickland showed up on the jumbotron and revealed that he has kidnapped Daddy Ass Billy Gunn. Strickland had an interrogation light on Billy Gunn. Swerve said he’s going to make sure Billy Gunn will not be at Full Gear to interfere in the match.

Strickland pulled out some pliers and attacked Billy as The Acclaimed sprinted backstage. Ketih Lee stood in shock to end the segment. The Acclaimed will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in Our Glory at Full Gear on November 19th.

Jade Cargill Warned Nyla Rose

Jade Cargill did pull-ups while cutting a promo on Nyla Rose. Cargill stated that while Nyla is at home eating chips with her title, she is setting out to prove to everyone why she is “that b****”. Nyla Rose recently stole Jade’s TBS Championship on last week’s episode of Rampage from Daily’s Place.

Tay Melo battled Madison Rayne tonight on AEW Rampage. Sammy Guevara accompanied Tay during her entrance and the two kissed on the ramp before the match.

The action started off back and forth with Tay going for an Armbar but Madison breaking free. They started trash talking and slapping each other in the face. Rayne hit some forearm strikes and then delivered a Dropkick for a two count.

Madison and Tay battled to the top turnbuckle. Tay hit a Backbreaker and Madison fell to the mat. Melo posed in the ring as Rampage went to a break. When Rampage returned, Tay connected with a Suplex and both wrestlers fell to the canvas.

Rayne hit a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Melo powered out at two. Rayne caught Tay with a couple of jabs and perched her up on the top turnbuckle. Madison hit a Cutter off the top rope and went for the cover but Melo kicked out at the last moment.

Tay hit a slam and went for the cover but Madison kicked out at two. Madison hit a Back Body Drop and then a Clothesline for another two count. Tay knocked Rayne to the corner and unloaded some strikes. Madison battled back with some strikes of her won but Tay responded with a knee to the face. Melo followed it up with the TayKO for the pinfall victory.

Ethan Page Vowed to Win the Tournament & the Title at Winter is Coming

Ethan Page was interviewed backstage about The Firm attacking MJF. Ethan claimed that MJF decided to change the plans and that he can do everything by himself and “the right way”. Page noted that The Firm made MJF the #1 contender and were going to make him AEW World Champion. Ethan stated that he is entered into the World Eliminator tournament and vowed to walk out of Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

Wardlow Retained, Powerhouse Hobbs & The Embassy Attacked

Wardlow defended the TNT Championship against Matt Taven in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Taven drove the champion to the corner and hit a couple of chops to start off the action. Matt connected with a Dropkick and posed in the ring.

Wardlow leveled Taven with a headbutt and then launched him across the ring. The TNT Champion knocked the challenger to the outside and followed him out there. Wardlow bounced Matt’s head off the ring apron and then slammed him into the ring post.

The champion sent Taven into the barricade and fired up the crowd. Maria Kanellis was shown distracting the referee. Mike Bennett hit Wardlow with a cheap shot and Taven followed it up with a Suicide Dive. Bennett sent Wardlow into the steel steps before the action returned to the ring.

Taven climbed to the top rope and hit a Splash on Wardlow’s knee and posed in the ring once again as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night. When Rampage returned, Wardlow reached the ropes to break up a submission hold.

The challenger focuses his attack on Wardlow’s injured knee and taunted the champion while doing so. Wardlow battled back but Taven booted him in the knee. Matt followed it up with a running knee to the face and went for the cover but Wardlow powered out at two.

Taven climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for a Stomp but Wardlow got out of the way. Wardlow hit an F10 on one leg but Taven shrugged it off. Wardlow leveled him with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Belly to Belly throw. The champ hit a Spinebuster and fired up the crowd. Wardlow set up for a Powerbomb but Maria distracted him. Wardlow then delivered a massive Powerbomb but didn’t go for the cover. Maria pounded on the mat for Taven to get up but it wasn’t going to happen.

Wardlow hit another Powerbomb and then stared at Bennett. Wardlow delivered a couple more Powerbombs for the pinfall victory. Wardlow is still the TNT Champion. After the match, Mike Bennett attacked Wardlow from behind. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe rushed to the ring and beat Bennett & Taven down as the crowd chanted “Joe!”.

Powerhouse Hobbs then showed up and walked down to the ring. The Embassy then attacked from behind and beat Wardlow & Samoa Joe down. Brian Cage leveled Samoa Joe with a Clothesline. Powerhouse Hobbs planted Wardlow with a Spinebuster and posed with the TNT Championship to close the show. Brian Cage posed with the ROH TV title as well as Rampage went off the air.