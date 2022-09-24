7 Takeaways From AEW Rampage Grand Slam (9/23): Battle Royale, Action Bronson & Hook, Starks vs. Hobbs

AEW Rampage Grand Slam was taped Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe stadium in New York. A number one contender was crowned in the Golden Ticket Battle Royal, Action Bronson stepped into the ring, The Great Muta showed up, and Ricky Starks battled Powerhouse Hobbs in an All Out rematch in the main event.

Rampage Grand Slam Results

Sting & Darby Allin def. House of Black

Hook & Action Bronson def. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

Samoa Joe & Wardlow def. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

Sammy Guevara def. Eddie Kingston via DQ

Jade Cargill def. Diamante to retain the TBS Championship

Hangman Page won the Golden Ticket Battle Royale & Will face Jon Moxley for the AEW Title on October 18th

Ricky Starks def. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s special edition of Rampage:

The Great Muta Helped Darby Allin & Sting

House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews) battled Darby Allin & Sting tonight at Rampage Grand Slam. Darby hit a Coffin Drop off the top of the tunnel on Buddy. He went for another Coffin Drop on Brody but he caught him with a chokehold. Darby tried to escape and both men fell off the stage and through a table below as Julia Hart angrily walked around with a giant hat on.

Brody King then handcuffed Sting and sat him up on a chair. The lights went out and The Great Muta arrived. The Great Muta spit green mist in Buddy’s face and Sting followed it up with the Scorpion Death Drop for the pinfall vitory.

EXCLUSIVE: One of @Sting’s greatest rivals of all time, the Great MUTA @muto_keiji, joins him as an ally one last time in America here at #AEWRampage Grand Slam. Tune in NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/MYyravHfaL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

Hook & Action Bronson Picked Up A Win

Hook and Action Bronson battled Angelo Parker and Matt Menard tonight on Rampage Grand Slam. Hook knocked Angelo Parker to the canvas to begin the action. Menard and Bronson tagged in and had a stare down. Bronson hit a massive shoulder tackle and then a Splash onto Daddy Magic and Cool Ang in the corner.

Hook tagged back in and delivered a Suplex to Parker. He went for a submission hold but Matt broke it up. Parker battled back and beat the FTW Champion down in the corner. The JAS members took turns beating Hook down and kept him isolated in the corner as Action Bronson waited for a tag.

Bronson got the tag and started dishing out Clotheslines. Action hit Parker with a Running Powerslam but Menard attacked him from behind. Bronson hit another big shoulder tackle and tagged in Hook. The FTW Champion leveled Matt with a Clothesline and hit Parker with an Exploder Suplex. Hook applied Redrum and Action Bronson locked it in at the same time and Parker and Menard tapped out.

Wardlow & Samoa Joe def. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe and TNT Champion Wardow teamed up at Rampage Grand Slam to battle Josh Woods and Tony Nese. Wardlow appeared to hurt his knee during the match. Samoa Joe was unbothered and beat the hell out of Nese and Woods. Joe connected with the Muscle Buster on Tony for the pinfall victory. The heels attacked after the match but Joe and Wardlow fought them off. The TNT Champion delivered some Powerbombs to Mark Sterling to end the segment.

There it is! The Powerbomb Symphony executed on Smart @MarkSterlingEsq by TNT Champion @RealWardlow here on #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/9Wen5isSgE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

Jungle Boy def. Rey Fenix, Luchasaurus Attacked

Jungle Boy battled Rey Fenix tonight at Rampage Grand Slam. The action started off back and forth until both wrestlers fell to the outside. Rey was the first up as Rampage went to a commercial break. The two continued to trade punches during the break and the action returned to the ring.

When Rampage Grand Slam returned, Fenix and Jungle Boy continued trading strikes. Fenix hit a knee to the face and followed it up with a Cutter for a near fall. Rey hit a crazy springboard Crossbody but couldn’t keep Jungle Boy down for a count of three.

Jungle Boy battled back with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb and a running knee strike to the head for a two count. Fenix hit a kick to the face and went for a Brainbuster but Jungle Boy countered into a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy from behind and Christian Cage cut a promo on him. Christian had his arm in a sling during the promo.

What a reversal by @boy_myth_legend to get the last-second win, but his victory celebration gets cut short! #AEWRampage Grand Slam is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Cf8MC3Txkb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

After former tag team partner and friend @Luchasaurus plants @boy_myth_legend, @Christian4Peeps has a few words for him here on #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/89MYoCUg1v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

Sammy Guevara def. Eddie Kingston In Controversial Fashion

Eddie Kingston battled Sammy Guevara tonight on Rampage Grand Slam. Kingston lit up Sammy’s chest with some chops and went for a Powerbomb off the ring apron. Sammy countered into a Back Body Drop that sent Guevara to the floor.

Back from a commercial, the action had returned to the ring and Guevara hit a springboard Cutter for a near fall. Sammy went for another one but Eddie was ready for it this time. Kingston connected with an Exploder Suplex and went for Backfist to the Future but Sammy dodged it. Eddie hit another Exploder that sent Sammy flying across the ring.

Kingston followed it up with Backfist to the Future but one wasn’t enough. Tay Melo looked on in horror as Eddie hit another Backfist. Kingston hit a third but still didn’t go for the cover. Eddie applied a submission but Sammy was out and referee Bryce Remsburg called for the bell. Kingston wouldn’t let go of the hold until several security guards rushed the ring. Kingston started attacking them all as Sammy and Tay exited the ring. It was announced that Sammy actually won the match because Eddie was disqualified for not letting go of the hold.

It’s unfortunate that @sammyguevara of all people was the beneficiary of your screw-tightening, @RefTurnerAEW.

In hundreds of @AEWonTV shows, we’ve literally only had a few DQs ever, you hate to see it, but @MadKing1981 also put you and your officials in an impossible decision. https://t.co/FuWHjMgbl1 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 24, 2022

And @MadKing1981 gets the submission, but that ending was NOT EXPECTED! It’s #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/xsLAp3w962 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

Jade Cargill Retained The TBS Championship

Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Diamante. Rapper Trina accompanied Diamante to the entrance ramp. Cargill dominated the action early and went for a Powerbomb but Diamante escaped. Jade leveled Diamante with a pump kick to the face and the champ posed for the crowd. The challenger connected with a Dropkick that sent Jade tumbling out of the ring. Diamante climbed to the middle turnbuckle and went for a Crossbody. Jade caught her and slammed Diamante on the ring apron.

The champion hobbled back into the ring and delivered some more kicks to Diamante. Cargill planted Diamante with Jaded for the pinfall victory. Jade Cargill remains undefeated and is still the TBS Champion. Trina shoved Diamante over after the match and posed with Jade.

Hangman Page Won Golden Ticket Battle Royale

The Golden Ticket Battle Royal aired tonight on Rampage. Dalton Castle was about to be eliminated but The Boys caught him. Castle and The Boys then eliminated Brian Cage. Matt Hardy and Private Party reunited for a bit and were quickly eliminated by Rush and The Butcher.

Hangman Adam Page eliminated The Butcher as John Silver and Rush traded punches in the ring. Pentagon Jr. tried to eliminate Jay Lethal but Satnamn Singh caught him. Jay sent Pentagon Jr. over the top rope for the elimination. Hangman launched Lethal over the top rope and were down to two wrestlers.

Page and Rush traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Rush ducked under a clothesline but Page caught him with a few forearm strikes. Rush sent Hangman over the top but he just barely hung on. Hangman dragged Rush to the apron with him and they traded chops. Rush set up for a Piledriver on the apron but Page countered into Dead Eye. Rush fell to the floor and Page won the Battle Royal. Hangman Page will battle Jon Moxley on the Oct. 18th Tuesday night edition of Dynamite for the AEW Championship.

Ricky Starks def. Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs squared off with Ricky Starks in a rematch from AEW All Out in the main event of Rampage Grand Slam. It was a Lights Out (No DQ) match. Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers before the match.

Starks went after Hobbs right away and unloaded some punches. Powerhouse rolled out of the ring and Ricky chased after him. Starks connected with a Clothesline and then launched Hobbs into the steel steps.

The action returned to the ring with Starks in control. Hobbs battled back as Chris Jericho named him the Sports Entertainer of the week. Hobbs threw some weapons into the ring and bashed Starks with a chair as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

Back from the break, Hobbs went for a Powerslam but Ricky escaped. Starks launched Hobbs into a steel chair and hit him with a Tornado DDT for a near fall. Hobbs set up a couple of chairs in the ring but Starks caught him with a low blow. Ricky put the chairs back to back and set up for the Roshambo. Powerhouse countered into a Back Body Drop and followed it up with a Powerslam on top of the steel chairs for a near fall.

Starks and Hobbs battled on the entrance ramp and near the tunnels. Ricky went for a Spear but Starks launched him into the tunnel. Hobbs ripped off a light from the tunnel and started following Ricky as he crawled down the entrance ramp. Hobbs swung the light but Ricky ducked and hit a Spear through the table. Ricky grabbed the beam and bashed Hobbs over the head with it. Starks followed it up with the Roshambo for the pinfall victory.