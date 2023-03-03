7-year-old WWE Fan Reacts to Cody Rhodes Encounter on Raw

WrestleMania 39 headliner Cody Rhodes, one of the fan favorites gave a young fan a lifelong memory to cherish during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

As Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring Monday night, he stopped at the end of the aisle and soaked in the electric atmosphere. With thousands of fans screaming inside Van Andel Arena, ‘The American Nightmare’ made his spectacular entrance.

While Rhodes stood at the end of the ramp, one of those screaming fans included the 7-year-old Ava Nawwas of Detroit. She watched her favorite wrestler but didn’t have the slightest clue that it will mark as one of her unforgettable nights. Standing at the guardrail, Ava waved a sign featuring Rhodes’ logo while wearing a shirt featuring the same design. Her mom, Mona, and dad, Ali, were also by her side.

The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner, was holding a custom-made “Nightmare” weight-lifting belt and looked away from the arena crowd. He turned his attention to Ava. Cody Rhodes, who recently shared his post-WrestleMania plans, stepped toward the railing and extended his arms. He handed his belt to the joyful Ava, creating a beautiful moment shared by WWE on social media.

The fan recalls the moment

“My heart started to beat so fast,” Ava said, recalling how she felt as Rhodes approached her with his arms out. “I was wondering if he was going to give me the belt.”

After Rhodes told Ava to take the belt, he leaned in and gave her a hug before heading to the ring. Ava was emotional once she realized what had just happened.

“I felt love and happiness,” Ava said with a smile, adding that the whole thing felt like a dream come true.

Check out the video clip below: