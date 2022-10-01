8 Takeaways From AEW Rampage (9/30): The Acclaimed Defend Titles, Rush vs. John Silver, Jamie Hayter

AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night in Philadelphia after Dynamite. The Acclaimed put their AEW Tag Team Championships on the line tonight. Rush battled John Silver of the Dark Order in the main event.

Rampage Results

The Acclaimed def. Butcher & Blade, Private Party to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Lee Moriarty def. Fuego del Sol

Jamie Hayter def. Willow Nightingale

Rush def. John Silver

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Acclaimed Retained

The Acclaimed defended their AEW Tag Team Championships in a 3-Way tag team match against Butcher and Blade and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) in the first match of Rampage.

Bowens and Kassidy shook hands to start off the match. Bowens drove Kassidy to the corner and Caster tagged in. Max put the boots to Kassidy before leveling him with a Dropkick in the middle of the ring.

Quem tagged in and Bowens hit him with a Leg Drop to the groin. Butcher and Blade rushed into the ring and attacked both teams. Butcher and Blade isolated Bowens and beat him down.

When Rampage returned from a break, Blade connected with a Powerslam on Bowens. Butcher tagged in and hit a Leg Drop for a two count as Matt Hardy was shown watching the match backstage.

Butcher hit a Back Body Drop on Bowens but ran into a kick from Quen. Marq hit Blade with a Crossbody as Kassidy dropped Butcher with a Cutter. Quen followed it up with an insane flip onto Butcher outside the ring. Private Party hit a Senton/Neckbreaker combo but Caster broke it up at two.

Kassidy hit a Crossbody onto Butcher and Blade outside the ring. Max Caster then followed it up with a Crossbody of his own onto all three of them. Bowens hit a slam and Caster followed it up with the Mic Drop (Elbow Drop) on Blade for the pinfall victory. The Acclaimed are still the AEW Tag Team Champions. It was also announced that Wednesday night is “National Scissoring Day” on Dynamite.

The Firm Mocked FTR

The Firm was interviewed backstage this week on Rampage. The Gunn Club poked fun at FTR holding titles that they do not care about and said they wanted the AEW Tag Team Championships. Gunn Club added that FTR have been holding onto their #1 contendership for “like 8 years” and have yet to make moves.

Nyla Rose Confronted Jade Cargill

TBS Champion Jade Cargill was interviewed backstage but was quickly interrupted by Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. Vickie pointed out that the last time Jade battled Nyla Rose she didn’t pin her. Cargill told Nyla she will give her a match but on her time.

Lee Moriarty Dominated

The Firm’s Lee Moriarty battled Fuego Del Sol tonight on Rampage. Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey were ringside for the match. Lee picked up the quick submission victory with the Border City Stretch.

After the match, W. Morrissey followed it up with a Chokeslam after the match. The Firm then informed Andrade El Idolo of some “contract tampering” regarding Matt Hardy and Private Party backstage.

Jamie Hayter def. Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale battled Jamie Hayter on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage. Britt Baker and Rebel were ringside for the match. Willow tackled Jamie to the canvas and unloaded a bunch of headbutts right away. Nightingale connected with a Body Slam and followed it up with a Senton.

Willow hit a Splash and went for the cover but Jamie powered out at two. Nightingale connected with a Northern Lights Suplex and another Splash in the corner. Jamie caught Willow with a big boot as Britt danced around outside the ring. Hayter hit Double Knees to the face as the crowd chanted her name.

When Rampage returned from a commercial break, Hayter connected with a kick for a two count. Willow responded with a shoulder tackle that sent Jamie tumbling out of the ring. Nightingale rolled Jamie in the ring and scared Britt and Rebel away. Hayter stomped on Willow as she was getting back into the ring and then hit an uppercut.

Hayter sent Willow to the ropes but Nightingale connected with a Death Valley Driver for a close two count. Nightingale climbed to the top rope but Britt distracted her. Jamie hit a German Suplex and then the a big lariat for the pinfall victory.

Hook Choked Out Ryan Nemeth, Trustbusters Appeared

FTW Champion Hook interrupted Ryan Nemeth tonight on Rampage. Hook hopped in the ring and leveled him with a Clothesline. He launched Ryan across the ring before clubbing him across the face several times with forearm strikes.

Hook then choked Nemeth out with Redrum as the crowd cheered. Hook then exited with the FTW Championship as the Trustbusters left a present for him on the entrance ramp.

Wardlow & Samoa Joe Warned Everyone

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe and TNT Champion Wardlow cut a promo backstage during this week’s episode of Ramage. They stated that together, the power, mayhem, and chaos are limitless. Samoa Joe added that “WarJoe” is standing before you and claimed that anyone that gets in their way will fall.

Rush def. John Silver

Rush battled John Silver in the main event of tonight’s Rampage. Before the match, Mark Henry interviewed the competitors in split screen.

Rush connected with a shoulder tackle to start off the action. Silver caught Rush with an uppercut and knocked him out of the ring. Johnny Hungy posed for the crowd as Alex Reynolds pounded on the mat to fire him up. Rush battled back as Andrade El Idolo applauded ringside. Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night with Rush in control.

When Rampage returned, Rush and Silver traded strikes. Johnny connected with a German Suplex but Rush hopped right up. Silver hit another one and fired up the crowd. John connected with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Rush kicked out and the main event continued.

Rush hit a Northern Lights Suplex and went for the cover but Silver kicked out at the last moment. Andrade shouted at Rush to put Silver away and he started taunting him. Rush slapped Silver in the face and John got angry. Silver and Rush traded forearm strikes to the face in the middle of the ring.

They then started trading chops and Rush got the better of the exchange. Silver went for a Clothesline but Rush blocked it. John connected with a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Rush powered out at two. Jose hopped on the ring apron but Reynolds took him down. Andrade hopped on the ring apron and distracted Silver. Rush capitalized with a running forearm to the face and then a Dropkick to the face for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Andrade and Rush attacked. Dark Order made the save and beat them down in the ring. Butcher and Blade joined the party but Hangman Adam Page evened the odds. Hangman hit Jose with the Buckshot Lariat to close the show as Rush retreated. Hangman Page will battle Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship on October 19th. Hangman versus Rush was announced for next week’s Dynamite.