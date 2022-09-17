8 Takeaways From WWE SmackDown (9/16): Logan Paul, Fatal 4-Way, Title Match, Extreme Rules

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Solo Sikoa defended the NXT North American Championship tonight against Madcap Moss. Four teams competed in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

SmackDown Results

Ricochet def. Sami Zayn

Bayley def. Raquel Rodriguez

Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss to retain the NXT North American Championship

The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium, New Day, Hit Row in a Fatal 4-Way to become #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Logan Paul Will Face Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel

Logan Paul kicked off this week’s show and made his way to the ring. It was announced today that Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Paul Heyman, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa interrupted and cut a promo on Logan Paul. The Bloodline surrounded on the outside as Paul Heyman entered the ring. Paul said that if there was anyone from outside WWE that would be a Paul Heyman guy, it would be Logan Paul. Heyman complimented Logan Paul on holding his own against Floyd Mayweather and joked that Anderson Silva will not Jake Paul out.

Things got heated and Sami Zayn tried to cool things down. Sami suggested that Roman should have let him handle Logan Paul and Heyman exited the ring. Logan then knocked Sami down with a punch and exited as The Bloodline went after him. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns will have a press conference tomorrow afternoon in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns will be in Las Vegas TOMORROW for a press conference with @LoganPaul at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT, LIVE on WWE's social channels! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2ObIVcRUbv — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2022

Ricochet def. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn faced Ricochet in a singles match tonight on SmackDown. Logan Paul and The Bloodline were ringside for the match. Zayn controlled the action early and hit a double axehandle off the top rope for a two count. Sami sent Ricochet to the outside as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Zayn climbed to the top turnbuckle but Ricochet hopped up there as well. Sami knocked him down and went for a Crossbody but Ricochet countered with a Dropkick. Ricochet connected with a Crossbody of his own for a near fall. Ricochet went for a Moonsault but Sami got his knees up.

Ricochet battled back and knocked The Honorary Uce to the canvas. Ricochet climbed to the top turnbuckle but Jimmy Uso hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. Sami capitalized with the Blue Thunder Bomb and went for the cover but Logan Paul distracted the referee. The extra time allowed Ricochet to kick out at two and Logan smirked ringside.

Zayn charged but Ricochet was ready and hit a Hurricanrana for a near fall. Ricochet knocked Uso off the ring apron again and booted Sami in the face. Zayn then hit a Suplex and went for the cover but Jey Uso slid into the ring and distracted the referee. This allowed Ricochet to kick out and Sami stared at Jey. Sami then got out of the ring and started trash talking with Jey outside the ring.

Ricochet capitalized and flipped onto them ringside. Ricochet climbed to the top rope and hit the Shooting Star Press for the pinfall victory. Logan Paul celebrated in the ring with Ricochet after the match. Madcap Moss then ran into the ring with a steel chair and stood by Ricochet & Logan Paul’s side. The Bloodline retreated to end the segment.

Braun Strowman Attacked Alpha Academy

Max and Maxxiine Dupri came to the ring to introduce the Maximum Male Models back to school collection. Mace and Mansoor posed on the entrance ramp with school supplies. Braun Strowman’s music hit and The Monster of All Monsters attacked. Strowman leveled Mace and Mansoor with a couple of shoulder tackles.

He launched Mansoor into the ring and hit him with a Powerbomb. Alpha Academy tried to attack but Braun fought them off. Braun went for a Running Powerslam on Gable but Otis broke it up. Otis hit Strowman with a Splash and planted him with a Powerslam of his own. Alpha Academy exited the ring to pose but Strowman sat right up. Braun Strowman versus Otis was later announced for next week’s SmackDown.

Bayley Stole A Victory

Bayley faced Raquel Rodriguez tonight on SmackDown. Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY accompanied Bayley to the ring.

Raquel dominated early and Bayley got out of the ring to regroup. Rodriguez followed her out there and launched Dakota onto IYO SKY. Back in the ring, Raquel launched Bayley into the turnbuckle and connected with a slam for a two count. Bayley knocked Raquel out of the ring and then beat her down when she was in the ropes.

Rodriguez leveled The Role Model with a boot to the face and climbed up the turnbuckle. Damage CTRL helped Bayley up and she tied up Rodriguez in the ropes. Bayley delivered a knee strike on Raquel’s knee against the turnbuckle. She followed it up with a Dragon Screw for a near fall.

Bayley continued to focus her attack on Raquel’s knee with strikes in the corner. Bayley booted Raquel in the knee and followed it up with a lariat for a close near fall. Rodriguez responded with a headbutt and a big shoulder tackle. Raquel hit a Fallaway Slam and then followed it up with another one that sent Bayley flying across the ring. Raquel climbed up the turnbuckle but IYO provided a distraction.

Dakota got into the ring and Raquel slammed her on top of Bayley. Rodriguez climbed to the middle turnbuckle and hit a Splash. IYO interfered while the referee was distracted and Bayley capitalized with the Rose PLant for the pinfall victory. After the match, Damage CTRL attacked Raquel and stomped on her in the middle of the ring. Shotzi rushed the ring for the save and knocked Dakota down. Shotzi got in a shot on IYO before Damage CTRL retreated.

Liv Morgan Will Defend The Title Against Ronda Rousey In An Extreme Rules Match

Kayla Braxton interviewed Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan backstage this week on the blue brand. Ronda will battle Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules. Liv told Ronda that she’s the only person on the planet to beat her twice. Morgan added that nothing she can do can make Ronda Rousey respect her, so she will do what she’s always done and earn respect. Morgan suggested an Extreme Rules for the title at the Premium Live Event. Rousey accepted and said it was Liv’s funeral.

Drew McIntyre Challenges Karrion Kross

Drew McIntyre showed up and issued a challenge to Karrion Kross. McIntyre said that the only countdown Karrion needs to worry about is before the Claymore.

Opinion: Shouldn’t Drew McIntyre be more upset with Solo Sikoa for costing him his title match against Reigns instead of the guy that threw a water bottle at him during it? It was odd to see Solo make his entrance mere moments after Drew’s promo as if nothing had ever happened.

Solo Sikoa Retained The NXT North American Championship

Solo Sikoa defended the NXT North American Championship against Madcap Moss tonight. Sami Zayn accompanied Solo to the ring for the match. Solo hit an elbow to the face but Madcap responded with several knee strikes to the midsection. Moss hit a shoulder tackle and then Clotheslined Sikoa to the outside. Sami distracted Moss and Solo connected with a Clothesline of his own. Sikoa then launched Madcap into the barricade and rolled him back into the ring. Sikoa delivered a roundhouse kick for a two count.

Sikoa planted Moss with a Belly to Belly Suplex in the middle of the ring. Madcap battled back with some Clotheslines and a Spear in the corner. Moss connected with a Uranage and went for the cover but Sikoa powered out at two. Solo hit a Samoan Drop and went for the cover but Moss was able to kick out at two. Moss hit a Fallaway Slam and geared up in the corner but Sami pulled Sikoa out of the ring. Madcap chased Sami around the ring and Sikoa caught Moss with a Superkick. Solo followed it up with a Uranage for the pinfall victory. Solo Sikoa is still the NXT North American Champion.

The Brawling Brutes Earned A Shot At The Tag Titles Next Week

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch, Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) and Hit Row (AJ “Top Dolla” Francis, Ashante Adonis) competed in a Tag Team Fatal 4-Way in the main event. The winners of the match will earn a shot at The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The match started out with a brawl as Sheamus and Intercontinental Champion Gunther stared at each other outside the ring. Woods flipped onto Brawling Brutes and Imperium. Kofi then did the same and New Day celebrated as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Vinci got Ridge Holland in an armbar. Ridge escaped and Giovanni hit him with an uppercut. Holland responded with a Suplex and Top Dolla tagged in. Top Dolla connected with a Suplex and tagged in Ashante Adonis. Ashante applied a headlock but Holland battled to his feet.

Kofi Kingston tagged in and locked up with Adonis. Kofi connected with a Clothesline and then a Leg Drop. Imperium took control and isolated Kofi in the corner. Ludwig posed on the turnbuckle as SmackDown went to the final commercial break of the night.

Back from the break, Ludwig and Vinci were still taking turns beating down Kofi. Kingston battled back and sent Ludwig out of the ring with a Back Body Drop. Woods and Vinci tagged in and Xavier unloaded several Clotheslines. Woods hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Vinci for a two count. Butch tagged in and knocked Hit Row off the ring apron with a couple of kicks. Butch then Moonsaulted off the ring apron and took out Imperium.

Butch hit Kofi with a knee to the face and delivered a kick to Adonis’ head. Top Dolla got into the ring and leveled Butch with a shoulder tackle. Top Dolla got both Butch and Kofi on his shoulders. He then caught Woods as well and sent them down with a big Powerslam. Ridge showed off his strength and hit an Alabama Slam on Top Dolla for a near fall. Woods and Adonis tagged in and traded punches.

Woods hit a Superkick and Kingston tagged into the match. Kofi hit Top Dolla with a Suicide Dive and climbed to the top rope. Kingston hit a Splash on Adonis for a two count. Woods hit Butch with a Crossbody outside the ring. Vince rolled up Kofi for a two count and then hit a Spinebuster. Imperium followed it up with an uppercut/Powerbomb combo. Ridge tagged in and threw Ludwig out of the ring. Holland then pinned Kingston for the victory. The Brawling Brutes have earned a title shot against The Usos next week on SmackDown.