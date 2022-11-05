9 Takeaways From WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Bray Wyatt, New Champions

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 aired live from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of the premium live event. In addition to the takeaways below, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon appeared with an eagle before the show.

Crown Jewel Results

Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley

Damage CTRL def. Alexa Bliss & Asuka to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships

Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match

The Judgment Day def. The OC

Braun Strowman def. Omos

The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed WWE Team Championships

Bianca Belair def. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns def. Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from WWE Crown Jewel 2022:

Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar battled Bobby Lashley in the first match of the night. Lashley attacked right away and hit him with a Spear outside the ring. Back in the ring, Bobby delivered another Spear and The Beast rolled out of the ring. The All Mighty connected with a third Spear through the barricade.

Lashley hit Lesnar with a fourth Spear but Brock kicked out at two. Brock took Bobby to Suplex City and hit several German Suplexes. Lesnar hobbled around the ring a bit before delivering an F5 to Lashley for a near fall.

Bobby sent The Beast out of the ring and bashed him into the steel post. Back in the ring, Lashley went for another Spear but Brock blocked it. Lashley responded with a Spinebuster and posed as the crowd booed.

The All Mighty applied the Hurt Lock but Brock countered into a cover for the victory. After the match, Lashley applied the Hurt Lock again until The Beast passed out.

Damage CTRL Won the Women’s Tag Team Championships

Asuka and Alexa Bliss defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Dakota Kai & IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

Bliss leveled Kai with a Dropick and tagged in Asuka. The champions knocked Damage CTRL off the ring apron and followed it up with a couple of Dropkicks through the ropes.

Damage CTRL battled back and isolated Asuka in the ring. Dakota applied a Heel Hook in the corner of the ring but the Empress of Tomorrow escaped. IYO tagged in and connected with a Dragon Screw.

Asuka eventually battled back and knocked Damage CTRL to the canvas with a Clothesline. Alexa tagged in and unloaded a flurry of punches. Bliss connected with Double Knees and followed it up with a Tornado DDT on Kai. Alexa went for the cover but SKY broke it up at two.

IYO tagged in and connected with a Backbreaker on an Alexa but Bliss responded with a Code Red for a two count. Both teams battled to the corner. Asuka Powerbombed Damage CNTRL as they delivered a Superplex to Bliss (Tower of Doom spot). The Empress of Tomorrow hit Kai with a Dropkick and then a Codebreaker.

Asuka hit a German Suplex and bridged into the cover but Dakota kicked out at the last moment. Kai hit her running kick finisher but somehow Asuka kicked out at two. Asuka and IYO then battled outside the ring as Bliss planted Kai with a DDT.

Alexa climbed to the top turnbuckle but Nikki Cross attacked her. Nikki hit Alexa with a Neckbreaker and Dakota capitalized with the cover to win the tag titles. Damage CTRL are once again Women’s Tag Team Champions after losing the titles five days ago.

Drew McIntyre Won the Steel Cage match

Karrion Kross faced Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match. Drew dominated early but Kross battled back. Kross connected with a slam as Scarlett watched on from outside the ring. McIntyre unloaded some chops but Kross shrugged them off.

McIntyre and Kross battled on the turnbuckle but Karrion tied him up in the Tree of Woe. Drew escaped and launched Kross the canvas. McIntyre delivered a Spinebuster for a near fall. Karrion locked in the Kross Jacket but McIntyre countered into a Chinlock.

Drew escaped and hit the Future Shock DDT. Scarlett hopped up on the cage for a distraction and Karrion capitalized with a forearm shot to the back of the head. Kross started climbing but McIntyre brought him back down to the canvas with a Superplex.

Scarlett sprayed McIntyre in the face with pepper spray again. Drew battled back and hit the Claymore as both men fell to the mat. Drew climbed and Karrion crawled towards the door. McIntyre just beat Kross to the floor to end the match.

Rhea Ripley Struck Again

The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AJ Styles) battled The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio) in a 6-man tag. Judgment Day dominated until Dominik tagged in. Styles beat the hell out of Dominik and The OC isolated the young Mysterio in the corner of the ring.

Damian hit Anderson with a boot to the face and this allowed Dominik to take control. Dominik unloaded a few punches and tagged Priest back into the match. Priest hit Anderson with a Falcon Arrow and tagged in Balor. Finn hit Karl with a Backbreaker and Damian followed it up with a Leg Drop as Rhea Ripley watched on from ringside.

The crowd got behind The OC as Karl was trapped in a Headlock. Gallows tagged in and the big man dished out punishment to Damian and Dominik. Luke planted Dominik with a Powerslam and The Good Brothers set up for the Magic Killer but Damian broke it up. Dominik rolled up Anderson for a two count and then both superstars hit each other with a Clothesline at the same time.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles tagged in and the Phenomenal One hit a forearm strike. Styles blasted Dominik with a knee to the face and then delivered a Neckbreaker on Balor. Gallows planted Dominik with a Spinebuster but turned around into an Enziguri from Priest. Styles hit Damian with a Pele Kick but turned around into a Slingblade from Finn for a near fall.

Balor dragged AJ to the corner and made his way to the top rope. Styles tripped Finn up and joined him on the turnbuckle. Everyone battled in the corner of the ring and Styles connected with a Superplex on Balor. The Good Brother slammed Dominik and Damian down the mat.

Ripley interfered and attacked Styles outside the ring while the referee was distracted. Balor capitalized with a Dropkick and then the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory.

Braun Strowman def. Omos

Omos battled Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel. MVP did not accompany Omos to the ring as Strowman beat him down on SmackDown. The Nigerian Giant towered over The Monster of All Monsters to start off the match.

Omos raised his hand and Strowman reached up to grab it. The two stars locked up and Omos got the better of the exchange. Strowman tried to lift Omos up but he blocked it. Omos planted Strowman with a Body Slam and posed for the crowd.

The Nigerian Giant launched Braun across the ring again and kept taunting him. Strowman and Omos traded punches in the middle of the ring. Braun Clotheslined Omos out of the ring and went for his running shoulder tackle but Omos countered with one of his own.

Back in the ring, Braun planted Omos with the Running Powerslam for the pinfall victory. The crowd popped after Strowman hit the slam.

The Usos Retained The Tag Titles

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes tonight at WWE Crown Jewel.

Butch and Jimmy Uso started off the action. The Usos took control and isolated Butch in the corner of the ring. Holland eventually got the tag and leveled Jey with a shoulder tackle. Ridge followed it up with a couple of Splashes in opposite corners of the ring. Holland showed off his power and delivered a double Back Body Drop on The Usos.

Ridge paid homage to The Celtic Warrior Sheamus and hit Jey with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran. Jimmy went for a dive but Holland clubbed him in the face. Butch then stomped on Jimmy’s hand against the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Holland hit Jey with a Powerslam for a near fall. Butch tagged back in and hit Jey with a Moonsault off the top turnbuckle for a near fall. The Usos connected with Superkicks to Brawling Brutes and isolated Butch in the ring again.

Jimmy tagged in and went for a Frog Splash but Butch countered into a Triangle submission and started bending Uso’s fingers back. Jey tagged in and slammed Butch to the mat. The Usos hit a double Frog Splash but Ridge broke up the cover at two.

Jey started talking some trash to Butch and the Bruiserweight bend his fingers back. Ridge tagged in and hit White Noise for a two count. Jimmy tagged in as Butch climbed to the top rope. The Usos hit the 1D off the top rope on Butch for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and will defend against The New Day on SmackDown next week.

Bianca Belair Retained the RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel. Belair planted Bayley with a Body Slam and threw her out of the ring to start off the match.

The Role Model brought a kendo stick into the ring but The EST was able to dodge it. Belair launched Bayley back out of the ring and posed for the crowd. Bayley brought a steel chair into the ring but Belair booted it into her face.

Bayley took control and set up Belair on a chair outside the ring. The challenger ran across the barricade and connected with a Flying Clothesline on the champion. Bayley set up a table outside the ring as Bianca slowly got up.

The action returned to the ring and Bianca knocked Bayley off the top turnbuckle with a boot to the face. Bayley battled back and trapped Belair against the ring with the steel steps. Bianca broke free and launched the steps at Bayley but she got out of the way. The EST planted Bayley with a Spinebuster on top of the steps but she got up before the ten count.

Bayley hit a Bayley to Belly on the entrance ramp but Belair got up in time. The challenger then smashed Bianca with a giant storage crate and put her inside. Belair escaped and bashed Bayley with the lid of the crate. Bianca then got Bayley up for the KOD but she escaped. Bayley applied a Crossface on the stage until Belair passed out.

Bianca woke up just in time and bashed Bayley’s head off the top of the golf cart before driving her to the ring. Belair Powerbombed Bayley through the table but she got up in time to beat the count and the match continued. Bianca went for a 450 Splash but the challenger got out of the way and The EST crashed onto a steel chair.

Bayley grabbed a steel chair and struck the champion several times with it. Beliar hit a KOD onto the steel chair and then closed a ladder on Bayley. She then shoved the ladder under the turnbuckle and Bayley was trapped. Bianca Belair is still the RAW Women’s Champion.

Uncle Howdy Warned Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt cut a promo tonight and said that he comes from a prestigious wrestling family that is larger than life. Wyatt added that he wanted to be great growing up, but that wasn’t good enough. He had to be greater than all of them and the crowd chanted “yes you are!”.

Wyatt stated that he made a monster of himself and wore that mask with pride. He claimed that he no longer felt pain, and was completely untouchable in the mask. Bray said he doesn’t want to be remembered as that man and said “my name is Bray Wyatt”. He repeated that a few times and said he was here to rewrite the ending to his story.

Uncle Howdy interrupted and told Bray that he can’t fool him. A bunch more images flashed as Howdy told Bray that he’s going to give in and remember how good it feels (to be evil?).

Roman Reigns Retained

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel. The crowd got under Roman’s skin to start off the match. Logan connected with a Buckshot Lariat type move but Reigns kicked out.

Logan went for a springboard move but Reigns caught him with a massive right hand to the face. Reigns connected with a slam and mocked the crowd for cheering for Paul. Roman applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring with a smile on his face.

Reigns followed it up with a Clothesline and another Chinlock. Logan escaped and connected with a slam but Reigns kicked out at the match continued. Paul connected with a Blockbuster off the middle turnbuckle for a two-count. Logan hit Reigns with his own version of a Superman Punch and hopped up to his feet.

Logan connected with a Crossbody off the top rope and went for the cover but Reigns kicked out at two. Paul followed it up with another Superman Punch for a near fall and Roman tumbled out of the ring. The challenger set up Reigns on the announce table and pulled out a cell phone. Logan shot a video of him hitting a Frog Splash through the announce table.

The Usos attacked the Impaulsive guys in the front row and Jake Paul made his way to the ring with music. Jake knocked The Usos out of the ring and Logan hit Reigns with a Frog Splash but the Tribal Chief kicked out at two.

Solo Sikoa made his way to the ring but security broke it up. Logan hit a flying Crossbody onto Solo but got hit with a Superman Punch and a Spear when he got back into the ring. Reigns covered Logan for the pinfall victory and retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.