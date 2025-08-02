Naomi Issues Final Warning to SummerSlam Host Cardi B: ‘She Better Hope She Don’t Run Into Me’

WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi has delivered her most direct threat yet to SummerSlam host Cardi B, warning the rapper to stay out of her way when they’re both at MetLife Stadium tonight.

With just hours until WWE SummerSlam 2025 kicks off at MetLife Stadium, the tension between Women’s World Champion Naomi and event host Cardi B has reached a boiling point.

“She better hope she don’t run into me at MetLife,” Naomi declared in her US Weekly interview. “She’s been talking real crazy and reckless and I don’t like that,” sending an unmistakable message to Cardi B ahead of tonight’s premium live event.

How the Feud Escalated

The conflict escalated after weeks of social media exchanges, with Cardi siding with WWE superfan Sign Guy in mocking Naomi’s championship victory. What began as playful banter turned serious when Naomi fired back, questioning both Cardi’s opinion and her credentials as a SummerSlam host.

Ironically, Cardi B herself admitted she may have bit off more than she could chew. After meeting WWE’s women’s roster in person, the rapper said: “I was talking a lot of smack with the WWE girls on Twitter for like two weeks. You know, the b***** are kinda big—I kinda changed my mind.”

Tonight’s Stakes

Naomi’s warning carries extra weight as she prepares to defend her Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a triple threat match at SummerSlam.

Despite the conflict, Naomi emphasized her appreciation for mainstream crossovers. “I love the mainstream crossovers. I love when we can bring in different, amazing artists and performers into our world,” she told US Weekly.

As SummerSlam unfolds tonight, all eyes will be on whether this heated exchange spills over into the live event. Naomi has made her position clear: the Women’s World Champion won’t tolerate disrespect, Grammy winner or not.