AAA Believed Dragon Lee Going to WWE was a Joke (Report)

Dragon Lee shocked the wrestling world by announcing he was going to join WWE, but those working at AAA didn’t believe his claim.

Lee, 27, captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships with Dralistico last month at Noche de Campeones, dethroning FTR and ending their 438-day reign.

After the match, Dragon Lee announced his impending arrival at WWE and the titles have since been vacated.

Just a Joke

Dragon Lee’s announcement came as a shock to fans, but those in AAA didn’t believe it, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports.

Given that the date of Noche de Campeones, December 28, fell on their version of April Fool’s day, many saw this announcement as just a prank.

The Observer adds that AAA management “no sold” his announcement of signing with WWE even after he and Dralistico won the AAA World Tag Team titles.

After Dragon Lee’s announcement, Triple H took to Twitter to call him an “unbelievable athlete” who is just getting started.

What’s Next?

It has been reported that Dragon Lee’s deal will see him earn much more than your standard NXT signing, but not as much as a main-roster performer.

WWE also reportedly has plans for Lee to be on the main roster sooner rather than later, and believe he will be there by WrestleMania 40.

In an interview with ESPN, Dragon Lee said signing with WWE has always been ‘the dream’ and is confident he can be the new Rey Mysterio if given the opportunity.

WWE has plans for more high-profile signings in 2023, with another “standout” talent expected soon.