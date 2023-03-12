AAA Trios Champion El Cuatrero Arrested Over Attempted Femicide

AAA wrestler El Cuatrero’s wrestling future looks uncertain after being arrested over attempted femicide.

It was reported earlier this month that CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer had accused the AAA Trios Champion of gender violence.

In an update, it is revealed that Cuatrero has been arrested for attempted femicide (the killing of a female based on their gender) and it is claimed he tried to strangle Vaquer.

The report adds that Cuatrero is currently in Reclusorio Oriente.

#ÚLTIMAHORA:



Mediante orden de aprehensión, @PDI_FGJCDMX detiene al luchador Cuatrero, como lo adelantamos, por tentativa de #feminicidio a la amazona del @CMLL_OFICIAL @Steph_Vaquer, a quien presuntamente intentó estrangular.



Cuatrero ya está en el Reclusorio Oriente. pic.twitter.com/cV73hEE2mN — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) March 11, 2023

El Cuatrero, alongside Forastero and Sansón are currently in their first reign as AAA World Trios Champions, after winning the titles at Verano de Escándalo in August of last year.

There has been no confirmation yet as to what AAA will do with their reigning Trios Champions, who surpassed 200 days with the gold last month.

El Cuatrero

Cuatrero comes from a large wrestling family, as the son of lucha libre legend Cien Caras and the nephew of Máscara Año 2000 and Universo 2000.

Like many luchadors, his real name is not a matter of public record, but El Cuatrero translates from Spanish as ‘The Horsethief’ or ‘The Cattle Rustler.’

El Cuatrero remains undisputed in Luchas de Apuestas, winning the masks of Los Centellas, and later of Ángel de Oro in March 2018.

He is best known for his tenure in CMLL, where he is a former World Trios Champion (again with Forastero and Sansón.)

Cuatrero is also a former CMLL World Middleweight Champion, and CMLL Arena Coliseo Tag Team Champion (with Sansón.)