AAA’s Laredo Kid on Having Emergency Surgery: ‘It Has Been The Toughest Battle of my Life’

Laredo Kid has opened up on having emergency surgery last month after suffering an injury during his match against El Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey on October 23. The AAA star had to undergo the knife as a result.

He spent nine days in the hospital and spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with the Laredo Morning Times. The article noted that Kid’s representatives said he could not speak for days after the injury. Kid called it the toughest battle he had ever fought.

“As I ended my fight with Vikingo, I had to be transported to San Vicente Hospital immediately and had to receive emergency surgery, as one of my intestines have become ruptured during the fight. It has been the toughest battle I have ever fought in my career and life,” Laredo Kid said.

Laredo Kid on The Situation

Kid said the damage was life-threatening, and he spent more than a week in the hospital. In addition to announcing his return to his native country, the AAA star thanked everyone for their support. He also acknowledged AAA’s help.

“After being hospitalized for nine days and fighting for my life, I want to tell everybody that I am back,” Laredo Kid said. “I am back at my house with my family and my children, and it is thanks to all of you — and all of my Laredo fanaticos — that I am better, because you all sent your well wishes, vibes and prayers. I really want to thank you all for always wanting to stay updated about my condition, and I especially want to thank my company Lucha Libre AAA that was always looking as to how I was doing,” Laredo Kid said.

Kid stated that he still has a long way to go in his recovery but that his main priority right now is getting better so he can get back in the ring. With the fans’ support, he looks forward to getting back into the ring.

Laredo Kid was supposed to wrestle at PWG DINK on November 6. However, due to his recovery, he was unable to do so.