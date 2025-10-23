Wrestling Legend Abdullah The Butcher Hospitalized

Abdullah the Butcher, a legend of the wrestling industry, has been hospitalized and is currently battling serious health issues. On X, the unfortunate update about Abdullah’s situation was shared by the Book Pro Wrestler account:

“Wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher has been hospitalized at 84. The Wild Man from the Sudan is battling serious health issues. One of wrestling’s most feared figures, Abdullah helped shape the sport from Japan to Puerto Rico to Georgia and beyond. Send your prayers, love, and strength his way tonight.”

This is sadly not Abdullah’s first time battling health issues. In July 2024, he was hospitalized due to intestinal issues. At the time, a GoFundMe was launched by his godchild Esa, who hoped to help with medical costs. The fundraiser raised $7,500 of its $20,000 goal. Earlier this year, Abdullah shared that he was receiving help from ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page and Chris Jericho, and was grateful for all they had done.

Abdullah the Butcher is known in wrestling for his very violent matches, and for his efforts, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Now, Abdullah is facing a difficult battle outside of the ring, and we at SEScoops would like to send our best to the wrestling legend.