Abdullah the Butcher Recovering, In Great Spirits Amid Latest Health Issues

Pro wrestling legend Abdullah the Butcher is doing better after recently being hospitalized due to serious health issues. On October 23, the Book Pro Wrestlers account on X shared that Abdullah was battling “serious health issues,” which had led him to a hospital bed.

In an update, the Book Pro Wrestlers account shared a photo of Abdullah smiling, sharing that it was taken that same day. They added that ‘Abby’ is awake, recovering, smiling, and in great spirits. The account asked fans to continue to pray for Abdullah’s recovery.

Abdullah The Butcher – Official Update ? This photo was taken earlier today. Abby is awake, recovering, smiling, and in great spirits.



Official from his team as of 6:30 PM.

Please keep him in your prayers as he continues his road to recovery. ??? pic.twitter.com/EkIFw5y84W — Book Pro Wrestlers (@BookProWrestler) October 28, 2025

This update is great news for fans of Abdullah the Butcher, who has had more than his fair share of health issues. In July 2024, he was hospitalized due to intestinal issues. At the time, a GoFundMe was launched by his godchild Esa, who hoped to help with medical costs. Earlier this year, Abdullah shared that he was receiving help from ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page and Chris Jericho, and was grateful for all they had done.

Abdullah was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and is well-regarded for his brutal, violent style and matches. We at SEScoops are continuing to send our best wishes to him amid his recovery.