Ace Austin Has Signed A New Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Ace Austin Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Ace Austin spoke with Sportskeeda, and during the interview he announced that he had signed a new multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

Ace made his debut in IMPACT back in 2019. He is a former two-time X-Division Champion and the 2021 Super X Cup winner.

Ace even spoke about the reason that he decided to stay in IMPACT. “I wish that I could give a very different answer than, ‘why did I sign with IMPACT in the first place?’ The answer is pretty much the same. It’s the place to be right now. It’s the best environment backstage that I’ve personally experienced. I experienced all the locker rooms in 2018.

It’s the place that has been my home and has been such a launching point for me. I feel like there is some unfinished business. It wasn’t time to leave after three years. I accomplished a lot, but I didn’t accomplish everything that I said I would. That’s very important to me,” Austin said.

Ace Austin At The WrestleCon SuperShow

Last night, Austin competed at the WrestleCon SuperShow, when he teamed with Josh Alexander & Black Taurus in a losing effort against Rey Horus, Laredo Kid & Michael Oku.

