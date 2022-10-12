Ace Steele Posts Video Insinuating He’s Been Given His ‘Freedom’

In what may be the first sign that the current backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling is nearing its end, Ace Steele, friend of CM Punk and producer for AEW who was involved in the backstage melee following the 2022 All Out show, has posted a cryptic tweet to his feed.

Steele was one of the men suspended for his alleged role in a purported backstage fight that happened after CM Punk made some rather unsavory comments regarding the Executive Vice Presidents of the company, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

According to reports, following Punk’s comments at the AEW All Out Media Scrum, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, along with, reportedly, AEW’s company lawyer, entered Punk’s locker room. Details are mixed and unsubstantiated for the most part, but it’s alleged that punches were thrown (by CM Punk and possibly one of the Bucks), chairs were thrown (by Ace Steele), and arms were bitten (also by Ace Steele).

The Elite and CM Punk Stripped of Their Titles

Following the brawl, Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk, Ace Steele, and a few others were suspended. The Elite were forced to vacate their newly-won AEW Trios Titles, and Punk vacated his newly-won AEW Heavyweight Championship.

It was a chaotic scene, with even more chaotic aftermath. Answers have been hard to come by, relating to the status of those names within the company.

It’s been rumored that Ace Steele, and possibly even Punk himself, would be fired, due to their actions. Some say Punk threw the first punch, others say Steele bit Kenny Omega on his arm, but nothing concrete has been revealed.

On Wednesday, however, we were given our first clue as to the fate of one of the Second City Saints.

Ace Steele took to his Twitter page (which is private) and posted a clip from the movie The Blues Brothers, in which the titular brothers were singing and dancing to the song ‘Freedom.’ This could be nothing, or it could be Steele signifying that he is now free from his AEW contract…which certainly doesn’t seem like it would be something to celebrate.

Ace Steel just posted this on Twitter



(His account is on private) pic.twitter.com/h97wTa04S5 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 12, 2022

But maybe it is. This situation has to be stressful for all parties involved, so maybe closure is more important than a paycheck.

SEScoops will be sure to update this developing story as more information becomes available.