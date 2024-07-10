2 Years After Leaving Wrestling, NXT Alum ACH Is Returning

Former WWE NXT Superstar ACH will make his return to the ring this month, close to two years after his previous wrestling match.

ACH, who competed as Jordan Myles in WWE NXT, will compete for SCW Pro Wrestling on Saturday, July 13, at the company’s Red, White, and Bruised event. SCW Pro’s Twitter account shared the news and the match will mark ACH’s debut for the company and he will face Shain Boucher. Boucher is a graduate of the Black & Brave Academy run by WWE’s Seth Rollins and has competed for SCW Pro for years.

SCW Pro Red, White, and Bruised will take place at the Blue Grass Community in Blue Grass, Iowa. Doors will open at 6:30 pm local time with the show set to begin at 7pm. Tickets for the show begin at $10.

ACH

ACH, full name Albert Christian Hardie Jr. joined WWE NXT in February 2019 and expectations were high for his time with the company. In the finals of that year’s Breakout Tournament, Jordan Myles defeated Cameron Crimes, earning himself a future championship opportunity. Myles chose to challenge then-WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole but was defeated in September of that year.

The following month, controversy spawned when WWE released Myles’ first t-shirt which showed his name surrounded by the shape of a mouth. Though it was said to be inspired by The Rollins Stones logo, many, including Myles, said it resembled blackface and the NXT Superstar accused WWE of racism. He would also accuse ROH (where he had previously worked) of racism and claimed former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal was an ‘Uncle Tom.’ ACH released a video in November saying he’d quit WWE as he “refused to work for racists” and his release was confirmed by WWE that same month.

Outside of WWE, ACH has competed for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, NOAH, and other promotions. This week’s match will be his first match since September 2022, when he, Mark Andrews, and Jah-C defeated Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Zachary Wentz.