Adam Sandler Praises Fake Son MJF Ahead Of Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler has opened up about what it was like working with MJF on Happy Gilmore 2, and the AEW star left a lasting impression. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Sandler spoke highly of MJF, who plays one of Gilmore’s children in the new film.

“Funny as hell. What a great kid. Love him. Family member. I was a little concerned when halfway through he was going to fight.”

Sandler didn’t name what match of MJF’s interrupted his filming schedule, but the AEW star returned bruised. While some of the marks were easy to cover, others weren’t so easy to hide.

“There were some bruises you can cover, and then there were some extra bruises. That kid is jacked and he’s a stud. ’m happy to say he’s my fake son forever. I’m proud of my fake son. I love my fake son.”

MJF’s role has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film ahead of its July 25, 2025 release. With his natural charisma and acting chops, fans are eager to see how the AEW star shines on the big screen.

Whether it’s in the ring or on camera, MJF continues to prove he’s a force to be reckoned with—both as a performer and, now, as Adam Sandler’s “fake son.”





