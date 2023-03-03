AEW All Access Premiere Date Revealed, Trailer Released

The premiere date is set for AEW All Access, a new reality show based on the behind-the-scenes elements of All Elite Wrestling.

It was announced today that the series would premiere on March 29 on TBS following AEW Dynamite and will consist of six one-hour episodes for the first season.

Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, and AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan will be featured on the episode.

The synopsis notes, “The series will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches.”

The Trailer

Here is the trailer for “AEW: All Access," set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following “AEW: Dynamite.”



The show is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill, and Jon Kanak are the executive producers.

As previously announced, Adam Cole will work his first match since June on March 29 after being sidelined with concussion-related issues that the show will document.