AEW All Out 2022 Live Results & Discussion

AEW All Out 2022 airs live from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Championship against CM Punk in the main event.

Zero Hour Results

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo def. Ortiz & Ruby Soho to retain the AAA Mixed World Tag Team Champions

Hook def. Angelo Parker to retain the FTW Championship

PAC def. Kip Sabian to retain the All-Atlantic Championship

Eddie Kingston def. Tomohiro Ishii

Main Card Results

The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match

The Elite def. Dark Order to become the inaugural Trios Champions

Jade Cargill def. Athena to retain the TBS Championship

FTR & Wardlow def. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ricky Starks

Swerve in Our Glory def. The Acclaimed to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida to become the Interim AEW Women’s Champion

Christian Cage def. Jungle Boy

The Joker Won The Casino Ladder Match

Wheeler Yuta and Rey Fenix started off the action in the ladder match. They battled up to the top turnbuckle and Wheeler unloaded several elbow strikes. Yuta knocked Fenix to the floor and hit him with a Suicide Dive.

Rush entered the match next as Wheeler started climbing the ladder. Fenix broke it up and dragged him down. Rush slammed Yuta onto a ladder and delivered a headbutt to Fenix. He then flipped onto Rey and posed on the entrance ramp. Rush launched Rey into the barricade a couple of times and whipped him with a cable.

Andrade El Idolo was the next entrant and teamed up with Rush. They set up a ladder from the ring apron to the barricade and bashed Fenix’s face into it. Back in the ring, the two argued over who should climb the ladder. They both started climbing before Wheeler Yuta and Rey broke it up.

El Idolo hit Wheeler with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb onto a ladder in a crazy spot. Claudio Castagnoli entered the match and played arts and crafts with the ladders for a spot that dragged on with Andrade. Dante Martin entered next and battled with Wheeler in the ring. Dante conneected with a Dropkick and then sent Claudio out of the ring with a Hurricanrana.

Pentagon Jr. was the next wrestler in the match and he unloaded some superkicks and then a Backstabbler to Castagnoli. Andrade El Idolo hopped on the ring apron and battled with Penta. Fenix ran across the top rope and booted Rush in the face as Penta planted Andrade with a Destroyer on the ladder. Fenix then connected with a Frog Splash off the top rope onto Rush and through a table below.

Claudi and Wheeler Yuta were climbing the ladder but masked men entered the ring. The masked men were revealed to be Stokely Hathaway’s group. The Joker came to the ring in mask and exited with the chip. He did not reveal who he was and came to the ring to the Rolling Stones’ Sympathy For The Devil.

The Elite Captured The Trios Championships

Young Bucks & Kenny Omega (The Elite) faced Dark Order & Hangman Page in the finals of the Trios Tournament. The action started out back and forth. Omega and Hangman tagged in and the former tag champs had a stare down before locking up in the middle of the ring.

Page leveled Kenny with a big boot and followed it up with a Fallaway Slam. Page knocked Matt Jackson off the apron with a forearm to the face. Nick Jackson caught Page with a Superkick as Matt delivered a Dropkick to Dark Order. Nick then flipped onto John Silver and Alex Reynolds outside the ring.

Matt Jackson climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit an Elbow Drop on Page for a two-count. Omega tagged in and beat Hangman down some more in the corner of the ring. John Silver tagged in and got in some kicks on Omega before Kenny responded with a snap Dragon Suplex.

Dark Order hit a Superkick/Suplex combo on Omega but the former AEW Champion wouldn’t stay down. Kenny hit Silver with a V-Trigger and knocked him out of the ring. Omega then flipped onto everyone and rolled Alex back into the ring. Matt Jackson tagged in and Reynolds sent him to the corner. Omega and Nick accidentally booted Matt in the face.

Hangman hit a Moonsault onto Omega and Nick outside the ring. Young Bucks and Dark Order traded superkicks and fell to the canvas. Hangman went for a lariat but Omega countered with a knee to the face. Kenny followed it up with a Tiger Driver 98 on Page but Hangman kicked out at two.

Kenny climbed to the top rope but Hangman tripped him up. Hangman connected with an avalanche Powerslam for a near fall. Page went to the apron and hit Omega with a Buckshot Lariat to the back of the head. Matt distracted Hangman and Nick hit Page with a Buckshot Lariat. Young Bucks went for the cover on Page after hitting him with his own finisher but Dark Order broke it up.

Omega went for a V-Trigger but Hangman rolled out of the ring. Reynolds dragged Young Bucks out of the ring as John Silver battled with Omega. Kenny hit the V-Trigger and went for the One-Winged Angel but John countered into a roll-up for a close near fall. Hangman went for a Buckshot Lariat but Omega ducked and he leveled John Silver. Kenny then pinned Silver for the pinfall victory. The Elite are the inaugural Trios Champions.

Nick Jackson has a helluva Buckshot Lariat! #AEWAllOut — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 5, 2022

Jade Cargill Retained The TBS Championship

Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Athena tonight at All Out. Cargill cosplayed She-Hulk for the match. The TBS Champion dominated the action early and hurled Athena across the ring before planting her with a Samoan Drop. Cargill went for Jaded but Athena escaped and hit a springboard Crossbody for a two count. Athena connected with a Jawbreaker and went for the cover but Jade kicked out at two.

Athena climbed to the top turnbuckle but Kiera Hogan distracted her. Athena went for another springboard Crossbody but Jade countered with a big boot. Cargill followed it up with Jaded for the pinfall victory. Jade Cargill is still undefeated and remains the TBS Champion.

37-0#AndStill! TBS Champion Jade Cargill!



Who can stop the TBS Champion at this point?! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/GSTNamDQbz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

FTR & Wardlow Picked Up A Win

ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & TNT Champion Wardlow battled Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin )tonight at All Out. Dax’s daughter accompanied FTR & Wardlow during their entrance in a great moment.

TNT Champion Wardlow, and AAA, ROH and IWGP World Tag Team Champions #FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), make their way to the ring for this trios clash! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/8T711wNmYo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Wardlow was dominant early and Jay Lethal tagged out. Chris Sabin and Dax Harwood then tagged in. Dax took control and Alex got the tag. Wheeler tagged in as well and connected with a Leg Drop.

Dax and Jay Lethal traded chops in the middle of the ring. Jay got the better of the exchange and drove Harwood to the corner. Lethal and MCMG dominated the next few minutes of the match and isolated Wheeler in the ring.

Jay Lethal and @IMPACTWRESTLING's Motor City Machine Guns Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, along with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, are here at #AEWAllOut and we are LIVE on PPV! Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/hc3wX8V9Yi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Cash escaped to the corner and tagged in Wardlow. The TNT Champion delivered a Chokeslam and then an F10 to Jay Lethal. MCMG dragged FTR out of the ring and hit them with a couple of kicks to the face. Lethal hit Wardlow with a running knee strike as Shelley took out Dax with a dive through the ropes.

MCMG tied up Wardlow in the Tree of Woe and hit Dropkicks in stereo to his face. Jay followed it up with an Elbow Drop off the top rope and went for the cover but the champ powered out at two. Dax hit Sabin with a Powerbomb and then FTR hit Big Rig on Shelly. Jay hit a double Lethal Injection on FTR but turned around into a headbutt from Wardlow. The TNT Champion hit Lethal with four Powerbombs for the pinfall victory.

#FTR's Big Rig on Alex Shelley was met by a Lethal Injection! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/5LAoA4x1xs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe returned and attacked Satnam Singh. Dax’s daughter made another cameo after Dax leveled Sonjay Dutt with a jab to the face.



Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Ricky Starks battled Powerhouse Hobbs at All Out. Starks run down the entrance ramp and attacked Hobbs right away. Ricky surprised Hobbs and got in some offense before the big man knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Powerhouse stomped Ricky down in the corner of the ring before connecting with a Suplex. Hobbs then mocked Ricky’s pose in the ring.

Hobbs went for a Powerslam but Starks escaped. Powerhouse caught him with a big boot to the face and went for the cover but Ricky was able to kick out at two. Powerhouse then hit a big Spinebuster for the pinfall victory.

Swerve in Our Glory Retained In A Great Match With The Acclaimed

Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens). Bowens and Strickland started off the match as the Chicago crowd was electric. Bowens rolled up Swerve for a near fall but Strickland tagged out.

Keith Lee and Max Caster tagged in and locked up in the middle of the ring. Caster hit Keith with a Dropkick but the big man shrugged it off. Caster followed it up with a leaping Hurricanrana off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall.

The Acclaimed knocked Keith Lee out of the ring with a Dropkick and posed with Billy Gunn on the ring apron. Keith battled back with a Crossbody on Caster for a two count. Swerve tagged in and hit a corkscrew uppercut. Bowens connected with a Brainbuster on Swerve for a two count.

Strickland focused his attack on Bowens’ knee and stomped on it a few times before tagging in Keith Lee. Keith slammed Bowens’ knee on the mat once again as the crowd booed. Lee followed it up with a Splash for a near fall. Anthony connected with a Blockbuster off the middle turnbuckle and crawled to the corner.

Max Caster tagged in and Clotheslined Swerve to the outside. Caster hit a Crossbody off the top rope on Keith Lee for a near fall. Keith Lee accidentally hit Swerve with a pounce and sent him flying out of the ring. Bowens hit Keith with a knee to the face (not the injured knee) for a two count. The Acclaimed perched Keith up on the top rope and planted him with a Superplex.

Swerve hit a Double Stomp for a two count and then went right back to work on Bowens’ leg. Strickland locked in a Half Crab but Caster broke it up with a Dropkick. Bowens tripped up Swerve outside the ring and Caster hit him with an Elbow Drop on the floor outside the ring. Billy Gunn hopped on the ring apron and distracted Keith Lee. Caster capitalized with a Superkick and lifted Keith Lee for a Death Valley Driver as the crowd popped. Max hit the Mic Drop on Swerve but Keith broke up the cover at the last second.

Strickland connected with a Backbreaker on Bowens and tagged in Keith Lee. Swerve accidentally booted Keith Lee in the face and Bowens capitalized with a roll-up for a near fall. Swerve in Our Glory hit a Double Stomp/Powerbomb combo on Bowens for the pinfall victory and retained the AEW Tag Team Championships. The crowd were not happy with the result but gave both teams an ovation after the great match.

Toni Storm Won The Interim Women’s Championship

Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida competed in a 4-way match to determine the Interim Women’s Champion. AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa announced she was injured out of the blue in a bizarre backstage promo on a recent episode of Dynamite.

Baker and Hayter took out Shida on the entrance ramp. They then teamed up and beat Toni Storm down. Hikaru Shida then rushed the ring and beat Hayter and Baker down in the corner.

Shida stomped Hayter down and then Suplexed Britt on top of her. Hikaru followed it up with a Superplex on Jamie and went for the cover but she kicked out at two. Jamie and Britt rolled up Shida at the same time but Toni broke it up at two. Hayter hit a Piledriver on Toni and went for the cover but Shida broke it up with a Double Stomp. Britt hit Shida with a Neckbreaker and followed it up with a Stomp but somehow Hikaru kicked out at two.

Britt put on her glove for the Lockjaw submission but Toni threw her out of the ring. Jamie launched Toni out of the ring and leveled Shida with a Clothesline. Jamie had the match won but Britt dragged the referee out of the ring. Toni planted Hayter with a Piledriver but Britt threw Toni out of the ring. Britt tried to cover Hayter but she kicked out at two. Toni then planted Britt with a DDT and then delivered another one Jamie for the pinfall victory. Toni Storm is the Interim AEW Women’s Champion.

Christian Cage Squashed Jungle Boy After Attack From Luchasaurus

Christian Cage battled Jungle Boy tonight at All Out. Before the match, Luchasaurus delivered a Chokeslam to Jungle Boy on the steel by the entrance tunnels. Luchasaurus then slammed Jungle Boy through the timekeeper’s table and rolled him in the ring as Christian Cage smirked. Christian hit a Spear but Jungle Boy kicked out at two. Christian followed it up with the Unprettier for the pinfall victory.