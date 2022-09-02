What Time Does AEW All Out Start?

AEW All Out takes place this Sunday, September 4th.

AEW has fluctuated between Saturdays and Sundays when it comes to their PPV days over the years. This weekend, All Out will take place on Sunday.

AEW All Out 2022 starts at 8pm (ET) / 5pm (PT).

In case you forget what time All Out begins, you can always catch the show on-demand after the fact on B/R (domestic) and on the FITE (international). All Out is also available traditionally through cable and satellite TV providers, and select movie theatres in North America and Latin America are also showing the event.

In addition to the main PPV show proper, AEW will present “Zero Hour” at 7pm (ET), one hour before the start of All Out. Zero Hour will stream on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. It will also be on B/R, FITE, and traditional PPV channels.

For more information, including the full match card and the latest news, visit our AEW All Out event page.