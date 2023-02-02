AEW Announces ‘House Rules’ Live Event Series

‘AEW House Rules’ is officially here.

Ahead of the 2/1/23 edition of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling sent out a press release announcing the launch of their live event series ‘AEW House Rules’.

Tony Khan’s Statement on ‘AEW House Rules’

“As a lifelong fan of professional wrestling who grew up attending house shows, AEW House Rules is an exciting next step in our journey. We’re always looking for meaningful ways to engage with our fans, and AEW House Rules will be a great way for them to connect with our incredible talent.”

AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett’s Statement on ‘AEW House Rules’

“The extraordinary success of AEW changed the landscape of professional wrestling. Not only as a whole, but by providing a fresh new product in a manner deemed impossible years ago. As expand to house shows, fans can expect an innovative approach along with the best talent in professional wrestling. In addition to satisfying diehard fans, we’re excited about creating new fans of all ages.”

‘AEW House Rules’ Information

The first installment of the series will take place on Saturday, March 18 in Troy, Ohio at the Hobart Arena. The show is set to feature several current and former champions including Ohio’s own Jon Moxley.

Tickets for the new live event series will go on-sale on Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. EDT/7:00 a.m. PDT and can be purchased at AEWTix.com.

