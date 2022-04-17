AEW Battle of the Belts II Results: New Champion Crowned

AEW Battle of the Belts II was taped last night after Rampage in the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Jonathan Gresham defended the ROH Championship against Dalton Castle. Scorpio Sky put the TNT Championship on the line against Sammy Guevara. Thunder Rosa defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Nyla Rose in the main event.

Battle of the Belts Results

Sammy Guevara def. Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion Jonathan Gresham def. Dalton Castle to retain the ROH World Championship Thunder Rosa def. Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women’s Championship

Here are the takeaways from AEW Battle of the Belts II:

Sammy Guevara Captured The TNT Title

Scorpio Sky defended the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara in the first match of Battle of the Belts. Guevara sent the champion to the corner and the two started biting each other. Sammy and Scorpio traded chops before Guevara knocked him to the canvas with a Clothesline.

Guevara connected with a Dropkick that sent the TNT Champion tumbling to the outside. Sammy went after him and sent Sky into the barricade but Scorpio battled back and slammed him down onto the floor. Sammy hit a Moonsault off the steps but Sky responded with a TKO. Scorpio then launched Sammy into the steel steps.

The action returned to the ring and Sky connected with a Backbreaker. Guevara hit an Enziguri and followed it up with a Spanish Fly. Ethan Page pulled Scorpio out of the ring and traded words with Tay Conti ringside. Sammy hit a Shooting Star Press onto Men of the Year outside the ring.

Sammy connected with a Cutter and went for the cover but Sky kicked out at two. Dan Lambert and Ethan Page waved for Paige VanZant to come to the ring and she traded shots with Tay Conti. The referee was distracted and Scorpio Sky capitalized with a poke to Sammy’s eyes. Sammy responded with a low blow while the ref’s back was turned and then the GTH for the pinfall victory. Sammy Guevara is once again the TNT Champion.

A low blow by @sammyguevara goes unnoticed by the ref and Sammy gets the win! The #SpanishGod is TNT Champion once again! Watch #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/6AZtAAQYqt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

Jonathan Gresham Retained The ROH World Championship, Samoa Joe & Satnam Singh

Jonathan Gresham put the ROH World Championship on the line against Dalton Castle tonight at Battle of the Belts. The Boys came to th ring with Dalton Castle. Gresham applied a Headlock but Castle retreated. Castle applied some powder while The Boys fanned him. Dalton got back into the ring and connected with a Gutwrench Suplex. Gresham responded with a Hurricanrana and a flurry of strikes. Gresham dominated and got Castle in a submission hold as Battle of the Belts went to a break.

When Battle of the Belts returned, Castle connected with a Hurricanrana of his own and followed it up an overhead throw for a near fall. Castle went for the Bang-a-Rang but Gresham dodged it. Castle and Gresham then traded a series of roll-ups before Castle connected with a Clothesline. Gresham stomped on Dalton’s foot and got him in the Octopus hold. Dalton tried to break free but ultimately had to tap out. Jonathan Gresham is still the ROH World Champion.

After the match, Satnam Sing, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt rushed the ring. Satnam delivered a Chokeslam to The Boys on the outside of the ring. Singh distracted the ROH champ and Jay capitalized with Lethal Injection on Gresham. Matt Sydal ran down the ramp and hit Singh with a crutch. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe joined the party to a great reaction and came to the ring with a lead pipe. Jay Lethal and Dutt held Singh back and retreated to end the segment.

Current ROH World TV Champion and former ROH World Champion @SamoaJoe here to restore order! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/pZEfyaEiaG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

Thunder Rosa Retained The AEW Women’s Championship

Thunder Rosa defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Nyla Rose in the main event of Battle of the Belts II. Vickie Guerrero was not ringside for the title match. Rose dominated early and hit Rose with a Bulldog on the floor outside the ring. Nyla Rose took control as Battle of the Belts went to a break. Rose planted the champion with a Suplex on the floor outside the ring and sent her into the steel steps during the commercial.

When Battle of the Belts returned, Rosa hit a Dropkick and followed it up with a Stunner that sent Rose to the corner of the ring. The champ connected with a Clothesline and then Double Knees to the face. Rosa followed it up with another as the Texas crowd cheered her on.

Rosa hit a Dropkick that knocked Nyla to the outside. Thunder Rosa delivered another Dropkick and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Rosa hit a Corkscrew Splash and rolled the challenger into the ring. Thunder Rosa quickly climbed back to the top turnbuckle and went for a Crossbody but Rose caught her.

Nyla lifted her up but Rosa escaped. Rose booted Thunder in the face and then set her up across the top turnbuckle. Nyla climbed to the top rope and went for the Knee Drop but Rosa dodged it. Thunder leaped off the top rope but Nyla caught her again. Nyla went for a Powerbomb but Rosa countered into an awesome Code Red for a near fall.

Code RED by @ThunderRosa22 and she was inches from retaining her title here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/FQsdOui0Ua — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

The crowd got behind Rosa again as she was got in some punches. Nyla shrugged them off and leveled Rosa with a Clothesline for a two count. Rose connected with a Uranage and then another Clothesline for a near fall. Nyla connected with a Falcon Arrow and went for the cover but Rosa powered out at two.

Thunder Rosa crawled to the apron and Nyla climbed back to the middle rope. Nyla went for a Leg Drop but Rosa got out of the way. Rosa rolled Nyla up for a near fall and Rose responded with a Powerslam for a two count. Rosa then countered a Powerbomb into a Hurricanrana. Rosa trapped Nyla in a cover for the pinfall victory and retained the AEW Women’s Championship. Thunder Rosa celebrated in the crowd to close the show.