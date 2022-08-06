AEW Battle of the Belts III Results: Three Championship Matches (8/6/22)

AEW Battle of the Belts airs tonight on TNT. The show was taped after last night’s live episode of Rampage and featured three title matches.

Quick results for Battle of the Belts III:

TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) def. Jay Lethal to retain

AEW Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) def. Jamie Hayter to retain

ROH Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita to retain

Here are the takeaways from Battle of the Belts:

Wardlow Retained The TNT Championship, Satnam Singh Attacked After The Match

Wardlow defended the TNT Championship against Jay Lethal in the first match of the night. Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt accompanied the challenger to the ring. The champion dominated early and knocked Jay out of the ring to begin the action. Wardlow followed Jay out of the ring and got distracted by Satnam and Sonjay.

Jay capitalized and brought the champion back into the ring. Lethal connected with an Enziguri but the TNT Champion responded with a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker for a near fall. Wardlow lifted Jay up on his shoulders but he escaped. Lethal hit a couple of Dropkicks but Wardlow didn’t go down.

Lethal pretended to be injured and tried to roll up Wardlow but the champ kicked out. Jay knocked Wardlow out of the ring and caught him with a Suicide Dive. Jay then did a strut on the entrance ramp to mock the crowd as Battle of the Belts went to a commercial break.

When Battle of the Belts returned, Wardlow battled back and hit Jay with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory to retain the TNT Championship. After the match, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh attacked the champion from behind. Satnam put his gigantic boot on Wardlow’s chest and Jay stomped on him. The TNT Champion tried to battle back but Jay put a stop to it. Satnam then Chokeslammed Wardlow through a table and Jay posed with the TNT Championship as if he won the match.

Satnam Singh takes TNT Champion Wardlow for a ride through the table here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/rAohybUjBt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Thunder Rosa Retained The AEW Women’s Title

Thunder Rosa defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Jamie Hayter tonight at Battle of the Belts III. Britt Baker and Toni Storm were ringside for the title match. Hayter attacked right when the bell rang and stomped the champion down to the mat in the corner of the ring.

The action spilled out of the ring and the AEW Women’s Champion hit a DDT on the floor. Jamie slammed Thunder Rosa onto the steel steps and Britt Baker taunted the champion as Battle of the Belts went to a commercial break.

When Battle of the Belts returned, Thunder Rosa hit a Blockbuster off the ring apron and rolled Jamie back into the ring. Hayter connected with a Suplex and went for the cover but Rosa kicked out at two. Toni Storm planted Britt Baker with a DDT outside the ring as Thunder Rosa rolled up Hayter for the pinfall victory. Thunder Rosa retained the AEW Women’s Championship.

Claudio Castagnoli Retained The ROH Championship

Claudio Castagnoli defended the ROH Championship against Konosuke Takeshita in the main event of Battle of the Belts III. William Regal and Wheeler Yuta accompanied Claudio during his entrance and the ROH Champion got a great reaction from the crowd. Regal joined commentary for the main event.

Castagnoli and Takeshita went back and forth to start off the match before circling each other. The champ and challenger locked up in the middle fo the ring and Claudio got the better of it. Claudio took Konosuke down to the mat and applied a Headlock.

Konosuke battled back to his feet but Claudio got him back in the Headlock before transitioning to a Wrist Lock in the middle of the ring. Claudio kept Konosuke grounded before sending him flying across the ring in a great sequence.

Claudio hit a Backbreaker and followed it up with a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker for a two count. Back from a break, Konosuke hit a Crossbody that knocked the champion down in the middle of the ring. Claudio rolled out of the ring to try and regroup but Konosuke flipped onto him.

Back in the ring, Konosuke climbed to the top turnbuckle but Claudio broke it up. Castagnoli hit a Gutwrench Suplex off the top rope for a near fall. The ROH Champion followed it up with the Swing for another two count. Konosuke responded with a Blue Thunder Bomb and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two.

Claudio and Konosuke battled in the corner of the ring. Claudio hit some strikes to the face but Takeshita shrugged them off. Konosuke bashed Claudio’s face off the turnbuckle and followed it up with a Frog Splash for a near fall. Castagnoli booted Takeshita in the face several times but it just fired up the challenger.

Castagnoli unloaded some uppercuts but Konosuke responded with a German Suplex. Claudio rolled through and leveled Konosuke. Takeshita planted Claudio with a Brainbuster and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two. Castagnoli went for the Ricola Bomb but Takeshita awesomely countered into a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

Konosuke went for a Powerbomb but Claudio countered into a Back Body Drop. Castagnoli and Takeshita traded punches in the middle of the ring. Claudio hit a springboard uppercut and followed it up with a Clothesline. Castagnoli then planted Konosuke with the Ricola Bomb for the pinfall victory and retained the ROH Championship.