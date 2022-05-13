Top AEW Stars Appearing on ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Soon

Stars from AEW are preparing to step out of the ring and into the car as part of the next season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The Emmy Award-winning show, now entering its fifth season is based on the Carpool Karaoke segment from “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

AEW stars appearing on the upcoming season include:

CM Punk

Bryan Danielson

Britt Baker

MJF

Christian Cage

Powerhouse Hobbs

Ruby Soho

Other celebrity guests appearing on this season include Zoey Deschanel (New Girl), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ fifth season will premiere on May 27.

Watch the Carpool Karaoke season 5 trailer here:

AEW’s burst into the mainstream

While it’s not uncommon to see WWE Superstars and personalities appear on late-night interviews or other non-WWE programming, AEW has made a big splash in a relatively short amount of time.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Kris Statlander will appear on the upcoming season of Netflix’s ‘Floor is Lava.’

The show features contestants trying to cross an obstacle course without falling into the ‘lava’ underneath.

AEW isn’t just making their presence felt in programming, as former Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose recently teamed with MARVEL, co-writing the ‘Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 which hit shelves this month.