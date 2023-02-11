AEW Champions Re-Sign With The Company

Tony Khan has signed the AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunns to new contracts.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a controversial main event that left a lot of fans unhappy as Austin and Colten Gunn beat The Acclaimed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The title change was a surprise as many fans weren’t expecting it as The Acclaimed has been protected in recent months and is one of the most over acts in the entire promotion.

The Deal

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported today that both Austin and Colten have re-signed with the promotion and will remain with them for the foreseeable future, although specific details of the terms were not given. Fightful was able to confirm that they have signed multi-year deals with AEW.

Austin signed with AEW in January 2020 while Coten was never given an official ‘All Elite’ announcement when he joined his father, Billy, and brother, Austin, on television.

Although not confirmed, it’s likely All Elite Wrestling will book a rematch between the two tag teams for the gold at AEW’s next pay-per-view event, Revolution, which takes place on March 5.