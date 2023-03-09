AEW Championship Gets Rebranded

On Dynamite, Tony Khan made yet another important announcement. After retaining the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Orange Cassidy was attacked from behind by Jeff Jarrett.

In honor of the release of SHAZAM!, Khan is honoring Orange Cassidy’s request to face Jeff Jarrett.

Khan stated that the match will “represent an important milestone for our company. (…) This match marks the fifth and final defense of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on international soil. It’s the only AEW title to change hands on international soil. And next week, in partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, to support Shazam! Fury of the Gods, in Winnipeg, it’ll be Orange Cassidy vs. “Double J” Jeff Jarrett for the International Championship. Next week in Winnipeg, we will level up the championship. It will be a huge match and a huge milestone for AEW.”

Don't miss the #AEW International Championship defense with @RealJeffJarrett challenging the current champ @orangecassidy NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite in honor of the release of SHAZAM! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TbPAfC6RTH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

History of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

All-Atlantic Championship

The AEW All-Atlantic Championship has only been around since last June. There was a tournament to crown the first champion at Forbidden Door. The title was created to spotlight international talent in AEW.

PAC was the first wrestler to win the All-Atlantic Championship. He defended the title in England and Ireland. The matches were later aired on Dark. Orange Cassidy won the title in Toronto back in October. While he hasn’t defended it on international soil yet, Cassidy did face Katsuyori Shibata on Rampage last November.

Do you think Cassidy retains? What do you think of the All-Atlantic Championship rebrand?