Report: AEW Console Game Has Tentative Release Date

The AEW console game apparently has a tentative release window and it’s a lot closer than you might think.

Fightful Select reports that the timeframe for AEW’s first foray into console gaming is late September. The report makes note that this is a tentative release window, meaning it’s entirely possible that the game can be pushed back if need be.

Some newer AEW talents have said on social media that they may have missed the time period to make it into the game. This indicates that the game is on track for that late September window but many factors will determine if that plan can be executed.

The upcoming AEW video game is being developed by Yuke’s, the former longtime developer of past WWE games.