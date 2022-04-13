Thursday, April 14, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

Report: AEW Console Game Has Tentative Release Date

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
AEW Video Game

The AEW console game apparently has a tentative release window and it’s a lot closer than you might think.

Fightful Select reports that the timeframe for AEW’s first foray into console gaming is late September. The report makes note that this is a tentative release window, meaning it’s entirely possible that the game can be pushed back if need be.

Some newer AEW talents have said on social media that they may have missed the time period to make it into the game. This indicates that the game is on track for that late September window but many factors will determine if that plan can be executed.

The upcoming AEW video game is being developed by Yuke’s, the former longtime developer of past WWE games.

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Fernando has been covering combat sports and wrestling for over a decade. He currently writes for SEScoops, 411Mania.com, BJPenn.com, and Middle Easy. He's also worked with CSI Sports, MMA News, and MMAMania.
Latest Wrestling News
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.