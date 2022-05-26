Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For May 30

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
AEW Dark Elevation
Latest Wrestling News

The May 30th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has been taped.

The weekly YouTube show was held before the live airing of the May 25 episode of Dynamite. SEScoops’ Mike Chin was on the scene and has provided spoilers for the show.

In action was Japanese sensation Konosuke Takeshita taking on Ryan Nemeth. ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez also competed.

Here are the spoilers for the May 30 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

  • Konosuke Takeshita beat Ryan Nemeth by pin
  • Mercedes Martinez beat Mazzerati by submission
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For May 30
(via Mike Chin of SEScoops)
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For May 30
(via Mike Chin of SEScoops)
Related Articles
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News