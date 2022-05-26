AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For May 30

The May 30th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has been taped.

The weekly YouTube show was held before the live airing of the May 25 episode of Dynamite. SEScoops’ Mike Chin was on the scene and has provided spoilers for the show.

In action was Japanese sensation Konosuke Takeshita taking on Ryan Nemeth. ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez also competed.

Here are the spoilers for the May 30 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Konosuke Takeshita beat Ryan Nemeth by pin

Mercedes Martinez beat Mazzerati by submission

(via Mike Chin of SEScoops)