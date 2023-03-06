AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Date and Location Confirmed

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the details for this year’s AEW Double or Nothing.

During Sunday’s Revolution show, the promotion confirmed that this upcoming pay-per-view event, the biggest event of the year for AEW, will take place on Sunday, May 28, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promotion will also hold a live Dynamite event on Wednesday, May 24th, and Rampage on May 26th from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale from Friday, March 17th.

Past Shows

The first-ever DON event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and has become an annual tradition as the promotion held the show there last year and obviously this year. The plan was to do it here in 2020, but that was shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the show was held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, instead. AEW also held the 2021 edition at this venue as well.

Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega to determine who would compete for the inaugural AEW World Championship at All Out headlined the 2019 PPV. In 2020, Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match was the main event.

In 2021, The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match took place, while Hangman Adam Page vs. CM Punk headlined last year’s event for the AEW World Championship.