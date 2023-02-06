Double Or Nothing 2023 Date And Location Update from Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan hopes to keep Double Or Nothing in familiar territory this year.

Upon its inauguration in 2019, the spring pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling has belonged to Double Or Nothing. In its first four years, the event has gathered in Las Vegas, Nevada for the two years not surrounded by COVID (2019 & 2022).

In a recent appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, the host asked if he should be making plans in Vegas for Memorial Day weekend — the traditional timeframe for the pay-per-view.

“Yes, you should,” Tony Khan said.

Though he didn’t officially confirm AEW would land in Las Vegas again for the show, Khan indicated that is indeed the intention. “I can’t wait. I really believe we’ve built something very special in Las Vegas with Double or Nothing weekend for the local fans in Vegas and fans who travel from all over the world to be part of Double or Nothing every year.”

(AEW)

“Absolutely, as long as I can make it happen, which I think will be for many decades to come, I expect Double or Nothing to be part of the Las Vegas calendar and Memorial Day in Las Vegas is about AEW now.”

Khan continued, explaining that Memorial Day is not only a “very important American holiday,” but a “nice tradition” for AEW and its fans as well. “On Sunday in particular, in recent years, we’ve had a lot of success, so I would love to Double or Nothing in Las Vegas and I expect to,” he said.

Last year, AEW brought Double Or Nothing to the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada — a suburb of the popular Las Vegas city. The main event saw CM Punk defeat “Hangman” Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship.