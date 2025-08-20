AEW Dynamite Glasgow Preview: First-Ever Scotland Show & Forbidden Door Go-Home Episode

Tonight, AEW Dynamite broadcasts live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, marking a historic first for the promotion as it holds its inaugural show in Scotland. The venue has hosted a few big professional wrestling events, including WWE’s first premium live event in Scotland: Clash at the Castle on June 15, 2024.
Airing at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT on TBS and Max, this episode serves as the high-stakes go-home show leading up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London
Announced Matches & Segmentsappearances
- Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey): Six-man tag team action ahead of Forbidden Door.
- FTR vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido): Finals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winning team will challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Titles at Forbidden Door.
- Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Mercedes Moné: Big tag encounter preparing for Forbidden Door, featuring two reigning champions (Storm and Athena) on opposing sides.
- Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay face-to-face: A live confrontation, previewing their Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door.
- Cope & Christian Cage interview with Tony Schiavone: Live promo – their first in-ring segment together since reuniting, ahead of their match as a tag team at Forbidden Door.
- Appearance by AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page: Page addresses MJF, who’ll challenge for the title at Forbidden Door.
With a milestone debut in Scotland and the anticipation surrounding Forbidden Door, tonight’s AEW Dynamite is set to deliver an action-packed lineup and pivotal moments for fans.
As stars from AEW and New Japan collide, and major storylines reach a boiling point, this go-home episode gives a glimpse of whats ahead when the Forbidden Door opens once again.