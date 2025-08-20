AEW Dynamite Glasgow Preview: First-Ever Scotland Show & Forbidden Door Go-Home Episode

Tonight, AEW Dynamite broadcasts live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, marking a historic first for the promotion as it holds its inaugural show in Scotland. The venue has hosted a few big professional wrestling events, including WWE’s first premium live event in Scotland: Clash at the Castle on June 15, 2024.

Airing at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT on TBS and Max, this episode serves as the high-stakes go-home show leading up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London

Announced Matches & Segmentsappearances

Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey): Six-man tag team action ahead of Forbidden Door.

Six-man tag team action ahead of Forbidden Door. FTR vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido): Finals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winning team will challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Titles at Forbidden Door.

Finals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winning team will challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Titles at Forbidden Door. Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Mercedes Moné: Big tag encounter preparing for Forbidden Door, featuring two reigning champions (Storm and Athena) on opposing sides.

Big tag encounter preparing for Forbidden Door, featuring two reigning champions (Storm and Athena) on opposing sides. Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay face-to-face: A live confrontation, previewing their Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door.

A live confrontation, previewing their Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door. Cope & Christian Cage interview with Tony Schiavone: Live promo – their first in-ring segment together since reuniting, ahead of their match as a tag team at Forbidden Door.

Live promo – their first in-ring segment together since reuniting, ahead of their match as a tag team at Forbidden Door. Appearance by AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page: Page addresses MJF, who’ll challenge for the title at Forbidden Door.

With a milestone debut in Scotland and the anticipation surrounding Forbidden Door, tonight’s AEW Dynamite is set to deliver an action-packed lineup and pivotal moments for fans.

As stars from AEW and New Japan collide, and major storylines reach a boiling point, this go-home episode gives a glimpse of whats ahead when the Forbidden Door opens once again.