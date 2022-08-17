AEW Dynamite Preview (8/17): House of the Dragon

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a special “House of the Dragon” themed edition of AEW Dynamite from Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

The show is being presented as a promotional tie-in to the Game of Thrones spinoff series premiering this Sunday on HBO Max.

Dynamite will feature a huge 2 out of 3 falls main event, a Trios Tournament first round match, a special appearance by Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and more.

Daniel Garcia shocked the world when he defeated Bryan Danielson last month. Can the Jericho Appreciation Society member do it again?

The Young Bucks need a partner for the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. “Hangman” Adam Page turned them down last week. Will they be able to find a suitable third man?

AEW Dynamite Preview (8/17)

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

Best-of-3 Falls Match: “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

Trios Tournament (First Round): Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks and a Mystery Partner

Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blondes

Plus, wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will serve as the special guest time keeper for tonight’s matches.

AEW Control Center

AEW has produced this special “control center” preview for tonight’s House of the Dragon episode of Dynamite: