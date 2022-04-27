AEW Dynamite Live Results & Discussion (4/27/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion page for the April 27th edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show airs live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dax Harwood battled Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier. Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match in the main event.

Dynamite Results

Dax Harwood def. Cash Wheeler to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament

Blackpool Combat Club def. Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo, QT Marshall

Wardlow def. Lance Archer

Serena Deeb def. Hikaru Shida in a Philly Street Fight

Undisputed Elite def. Varsity Blonds, Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Dante Martin

Share your thoughts in the comments below and refresh the page during the show for live updates!

For the first time ever, it’s a Dynamite dream match as @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR will wrestle each other one-on-one in an #OwenHart Men’s Tournament Qualifier Match!

Your special guest commentator: @CMPunk

Dax vs Cash on #AEWDynamite

LIVE TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TBS pic.twitter.com/bo4GGakTDJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2022

Dax Harwood Qualified For The Owen Hart Tournament, CM Punk Warned Hangman Page

AAA & ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) battled each other for the first time ever in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier. CM Punk joined commentary for the match.

#FTR's @DaxFTR and @CashWheeler will step into the ring on opposing sides, for the first time ever, for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Qualifier Match here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/WG9i9y50O4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Harwood and Wheeler locked up to start the match. Wheeler took Harwood down with an Arm Drag and applied a submission hold. Harwood tripped Wheeler up and escaped. The two traded some more Arm Drags and had a stare down as the crowd applauded.

Cash connected with a couple of shoulder tackles and followed it up with a Body Slam. Harwood shrugged it off but Wheeler took him back down to the canvas. Cash applied an Arm Bar but Harwood escaped with a poke to the eye. Cash shoved Harwood away and then drove his shoulder into his midsection.

Wheeler got Dax in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Harwood escaped and perched Wheeler up on the top turnbuckle. Dax connected with a Superplex and both men were down on the mat. Dax regrouped and pulled himself up on the ring apron before climbing back to the top rope. Harwood went for a flying headbutt but Wheeler got out of the way. Cash then sent Harwood out of the ring with a Dropkick as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Harwood and Wheeler both went for a running Crossbody and slammed into each other. Dax and Cash then traded uppercuts and forearms to the face. Harwood went for a Powerbomb but Wheeler countered into a Hurricanrana for a two count. Dax hit the Powerbomb and went for the cover but Cash was able to kick out at two.

Wheeler hit a Piledriver for a near fall before FTR battled in the corner. Cash went for a Belly to Back Suplex off the top but Harwood countered into a Splash for a two count. Harwood then tackled Wheeler through the ropes and out of the ring. FTR made it back into the ring in time and the match continued.

Cash was holding his knee in pain and Harwood went right after the injury. Dax was about to apply the Sharpshooter but stopped. Harwood went for a kick to the midsection but Wheeler caught the leg and rolled him up for a near fall. Dax then rolled up Wheeler for the pinfall victory and qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament.

After the match, CM Punk grabbed the microphone and said he’s never been in a locker room that has had more talent. Punk shouted, “hell yeah I can still do this”. Punk said he can’t promise a win, but can promise that he will give 100%. Punk added that Hangman Page will know that he has been in a fight with CM Punk at Double or Nothing and that he will fight until the wheels fall off.

Blackpool Combat Club Continues To Dominate

Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) faced Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall tonight on Dynamite. William Regal accompanied Wheeler Yuta during his entrance and joined commentary for the match. The match started with a brawl until Moxley took control and planted Solo with a Suplex. Wheeler Yuta tagged in and connected with an Arm Drag for a two count. Comoroto tagged in and Wheeler greeted him with a Dropkick. Comoroto shrugged it off and sent Wheeler flying with a big Back Body Drop as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Danielson hit Solo with some kicks and chops in the corner. Danielson hit Comoroto and Marshall with a dive through the ropes and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Bryan connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with some more kicks. Solo ducked under one and rolled Danielson up for a near fall.

Bryan went for the LeBell Lock but QT broke it up. Jon sent QT across the ring with an Exploder Suplex and then Clotheslined him to the outside. Solo leaped off the top turnbuckle but Danielson countered with a Dropkick. Wheeler and Comoroto tagged in and Nick sent Yuta flying across the ring.

Comoroto posed for the crowd and set up for a Powerslam but Yuta countered into a choke. Yuta hit some elbows to the face and pinned Comoroto as Danielson and Moxley applied a Sleeper and the Bulldog Choke beside him.

Wardlow def. Lance Archer, Match Set For Next Week

Wardlow and Lance Archer battled tonight on Dynamite. Jake Roberts was ringside for the match. Archer controlled the action early and walked across the top rope for a Moonsault as MJF and Shawn Spears celebrated in the crowd. Lance followed it up with massive Chokeslam and went for the cover but Wardlow powered out at two. Archer then hit the Blackout but Wardlow kicked out and rolled up Lance for a two count.

Archer perched Wardlow up on the top turnbuckle and joined him up there. Wardlow hit a couple of headbutts and knocked Archer to the canvas. Wardlow hit a Senton for a near fall and followed it up with a massive Powerbomb. The crowd chanted for another one and Wardlow delivered the 2nd Powerbomb as MJF threw a tantrum. Wardlow hit two more Powerbombs for the pinfall victory. Wardlow was then escorted out of the arena by security.

Who can stop @RealWardlow at this point?! Four consecutive powerbombs lead him to the victory over @LanceHoyt, and @The_MJF and @ShawnSpears stare in disbelief! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/F6guuihFgK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

MJF and Shawn Spears were interviewed backstage. MJF called someone on the phone and offered him six figures for one match. MJF said that Wardlow will be facing someone taller than him next week and “you can’t teach that”, hinting that Wardlow’s opponent will be W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass in WWE).

.@the_MJF sets up a match for @realwardlow next week against a man who is "smarter", "stronger" and "taller than #MrMayhem.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OTryMACHoI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Jericho Appreciation Society Attacked

Jericho Appreciation Society came down to the ring and said that sports entertainers are best for business. JAS referred to the fans as “the AEW Galaxy!”. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz made their way to the ring for a sit down with JAS. Jericho grabbed the microphone and told everyone that they are lucky to be alive to see him. Chris demanded an apology for Kingston getting JAS kicked out of the arena on Rampage.

Ortiz gave Jericho the middle finger and then Santana did the same. Santana told Jericho that he turned his back on them before Daniel Garcia interrupted. Garcia said that threats don’t mean a thing because they promised Tony Khan there would be no physical altercation. Eddie Kingston knocked the table and challenged Jericho to a fight. Jericho pointed out that it is 5 on 3 and that Kingston is too stupid to realize it. Jericho took a seat in front of Kingston and started mocking him. Eddie threatened Jericho to the point that he started shaking a bit to end the segment. JAS later attacked in the parking lot and shot a fireball at Eddie Kingston’s face.

What. Is. Happening!! Disgusting attack by #JerichoAppreciationSociety against @MadKing1981!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/zy9aBXsPwU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Serena Deeb Won The Street Fight

Hikaru Shida battled Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight tonight on Dynamite. Shida tackled Deeb to the mat and unloaded some punches. Hikaru hit a knee to the face that knocked Deeb out of the ring. Shida grabbed a steel chair and set it up but Deeb rolled back into the ring.

Shida bounced Deeb’s face off the top turnbuckle a couple times before laying her across the top rope. Hikaru hit a running knee to the midsection and Deeb fell to the floor. Hikaru went for a running knee off the apron but Deeb grabbed the chair and bashed Shida in the knee. Back in the ring, Deeb slammed Shida’s knee onto the chair as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Deeb went under the ring and grabbed some powder. Deeb threw it in Shida’s face and brought a kendo stick into the ring. Serena hit Shida with some kendo shots. Hikaru was blinded but was able to connected with a wild swing of the kendo stick and knocked Deeb out of the ring.

Hikaru poured water over her eyes and connected with a knee to the face. Back in the ring, Shida hit Deeb some more with the kendo stick but Deeb caught her with a chair shot. Deeb put Shida’s leg in the chair and climbed to the top rope. Shida got up and bashed Deeb with the chair before hitting a Falcon Arrow off the top rope for a two count. Serena battled back and slammed Shida on top of the chair for a two count. Deeb applied a Half Crab in the middle of the ring for the submission victory. AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was shown watching the ending of the match backstage.

The knee of @shidahikaru unable to take any more punishment and she is forced to tap out as @serenadeeb scores the win! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/qCAEo3bpkd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Rey Fenix Returned

House of Black came down to the entrance ramp but got distracted by someone in the ring. PAC and Pentagon showed up on the entrance ramp and it was revealed to be the returning Rey Fenix in the ring. Death Triangle cleared House of Black out of the ring and then flipped onto them to end the segment.

Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin had a conversation backstage before their Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier match on Friday’s Rampage. Allin joked that Swerve can’t keep coming into companies and claiming they are his house. Allin said he’s been here since day one and vowed to win the match on Rampage.

Undisputed Elite Picked Up A Win

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt & Nick Jackson faced Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, and Dante Martin in a 10-man tag team match. Dante hit O’Reilly with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Dropkick to Matt Jackson. Varsity Blonds isolated O’Reilly in the corner and took turns beating him down. Nick Jackson tagged in and connected with a Dropkick.

Lee Johnson hit a Crossbody onto Young Bucks and Brock followed it up with a Clothesline. Bobby Fish sent Brock across the ring with a Suplex. Lee Johnson, Dante Martin hit some dives to the outside and then the faces posed in the ring as the heels argued outside the ring.

When Dynamite returned, Nick Jackson hit Griff with a boot to the face and then flipped onto Pillman outside the ring. Matt Jackson tagged in and hit a Dropkick through the ropes. Nick followed it up with a flip onto Brock & Lee. Adam Cole tagged in as Young Bucks & ReDRagon held Lee up. Cole hit The Boom for the pinfall victory. After the match, Cole presented Young Bucks with an Undisputed Elite shirt and the group posed in the ring.

The #UndisputedElite get the victory in this massive 10-man tag team match tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vg0C4rNpCg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

TNT Title Ladder Match

Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship in a Ladder Match against Scorpio Sky in the main event. Tay Conti & Dan Lambert were ringside for the match.