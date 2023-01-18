AEW Dynamite Preview (1/18/23): Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Danielson-Bandido, Allin-KUSHIDA

All Elite Wrestling presents Dynamite live tonight on TBS from Fresno, California at the Save Mart Center.
AEW looks to keep the momentum going after a hot show last week, which saw The Elite capture the AEW Trios Championships in ‘Game 7’ of their best of 7 series with Death Triangle. Tonight’s broadcast will see several of AEW’s top champions in action, as well as special appearances from top international competitors.
Here’s a look at what’s scheduled for the January 18 edition of AEW Dynamite:
- Top Flight will face 2/3 of the new AEW Trios Champions, The Young Bucks.
- Jay Lethal challenges Orange Cassidy (c) for the All Atlantic Championship.
- KUSHIDA has answered Darby Allin’s TNT Championship Open Challenge
- Bryan Danielson battles Bandido in the next round of the gauntlet to earn a shot at MJF’s AEW World Heavyweight Championship.
- Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale
Plus, Hangman Page speaks with Renee Paquette one week after his hard-fought victory over Jon Moxley.