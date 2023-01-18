AEW Dynamite Preview (1/18/23): Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Danielson-Bandido, Allin-KUSHIDA

All Elite Wrestling presents Dynamite live tonight on TBS from Fresno, California at the Save Mart Center.

AEW looks to keep the momentum going after a hot show last week, which saw The Elite capture the AEW Trios Championships in ‘Game 7’ of their best of 7 series with Death Triangle. Tonight’s broadcast will see several of AEW’s top champions in action, as well as special appearances from top international competitors.

Here’s a look at what’s scheduled for the January 18 edition of AEW Dynamite:

Top Flight will face 2/3 of the new AEW Trios Champions, The Young Bucks.

Jay Lethal challenges Orange Cassidy (c) for the All Atlantic Championship.

KUSHIDA has answered Darby Allin’s TNT Championship Open Challenge

Bryan Danielson battles Bandido in the next round of the gauntlet to earn a shot at MJF’s AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Plus, Hangman Page speaks with Renee Paquette one week after his hard-fought victory over Jon Moxley.