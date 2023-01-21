AEW Dynamite Preview (1/25): Darby Allin Open Challenge, Danielson-Cage

All Elite Wrestling has announced five matches and a unique ‘sports entertainment’ style segment for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena.

There are six episodes of Dynamite until the next AEW pay-per-view, Revolution on Sunday, March 5. If you’re in the Lexington area, tickets are still available at AEWTix.com.

The top items for the show including Darby Allin‘s latest TNT Championship Open challenge and Bryan Danielson‘s next ‘gauntlet’ match to earn a shot at MJF‘s AEW World Heavyweight Championship, the ‘Big Burberry Belt.’

Ahead of Dynamite, you can catch up on results from last week’s episode.

AEW Dynamite Matches (January 25, 2023)

Buddy Matthews of the House of Black answers Darby Allin’s TNT Championship Open Challenge

JungleHOOK (Jungle Boy & Hook) vs Ethan Page & Matt Hardy

Women’s 3-Way Match: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D vs Ruby Soho vs Toni Storm

“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage vs

Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho/Sammy Guevara) vs Action Andretti/Ricky Starks

Plus, Billy Gunn will mediate a ‘family therapy’ session involving his sons, The Gunns, and AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed.