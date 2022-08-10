AEW Dynamite Quake By The Lake Results (8/10/22): CM Punk Returns, Moxley vs. Jericho, Coffin Match

AEW Dynamite Quake by the Lake aired live tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis. In addition to the takeaways below, the Trios Tournament bracket was announced during the show and you can check that out below.

Here is what has been announced for tonight’s show:

Darby Allin def. Brody King in a Coffin Match

Andrade El Idol & Rush def. Lucha Bros

Luchasaurus def. Anthony Henry

Ricky Starks def. Aaron Solo

Jade Cargill def. Madison Rayne to retain the TBS Championship

Jon Moxley def. Chris Jericho via submission to retain the AEW Interim Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s AEW Dynamite:

Darby Allin Won The Coffin Match

Darby Allin battled Brody King in a Coffin Match to begin the show. Allin attacked during Brody’s entrance and hit him with a bunch of punches. Darby bashed Brody over the back with his skateboard and revealed he had thumbtacks on the bottom of it. Allin busted Brody open right away and the big man rolled out of the ring. Allin chased after him and Brody sent him flying over the barricade. Brody broke the skateboard but turned around into a dive off the steps from Allin.

Allin slammed Brody into the steel steps and rolled him back into the ring. Darby climbed to the top turnbuckle but Brody grabbed him by the throat. Darby escaped and hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb off the middle turnbuckle. Allin rolled Brody out of the ring and started dragging him towards the coffin. Brody battled back and bashed Darby into the barricade several times before Allin crashed to the floor. Brody continued the beatdown outside the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Brody went for a Splash off the top rope but Allin got out of the way and the big man crashed through a table. Darby set up for a dive but the lights in the arena went out. When they came back on, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews were ringside. Julia Hart tripped up Allin from behind and Buddy planted Darby with a slam. Malakai held up Darby against a table and Brody hit him with a Cannonball.

Buddy Matthews opened the casket and it was revealed that Sting was in there waiting. The Icon hit Buddy with the baseball bat a couple of times before getting into the ring. Sting bashed Brody in the midsection and had a stare-down with Malakai Black. He gave Malakai the bat and dared him to swing. Malakai declined and exited the ring. Sting chased after him as Darby hit Brody with a dive. Brody sent Darby into the barricade and then lifted him onto his shoulders. King made his way to the ring apron but Darby escaped. Darby then choked Brody out with a chain and got him in the coffin to end the match.

It's STIIIIIING!!! How will Malakai Black respond to this face-off right now? Watch #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/1IwZ4bo7SL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Andrade & Rush Picked Up A Big Victory, Hangman Page Turned Down The Young Bucks

Andrade El Idolo & Rush battled Lucha Bros tonight in a Tornado tag team match on Dynamite. Rush launched Fenix into the turnbuckle and traded words with Pentagon Jr. Andrade tripped up Penta from outside the ring as Fenix caught Rush with a Suicide Dive. Rey followed it up with another one on Andrade on the entrance ramp.

Penta connected with a Powerbob for a near fall and tagged in Fenix. Rey climbed to the top rope but Andrade broke it up. Andrade hit a Dropkick on Fenix for a near fall. Andrade and Rush then flipped onto Lucha Bros on the entrance ramp. El Idolo brought Penta back into the ring and went for the cover but he kicked out at two.

Lucha Bros battled back and hit Rush with a double Superkick. Rey hit a Splash off of Pentagon Jr.’s shoulders in a cool spot. Lucha Bros knocked Andrade and Rey out of the ring with a couple of Superkicks before flipping onto them outside the ring. Fenix went for a Splash but Andrade got his knees up.

Rush caught Penta with a Dropkick and Andrade followed it up with Double Knees. Rush hit a Powerbomb but turned around into a Cutter from Pentagon Jr. Penta connected with a Destroyer on Andrade on the ring apron. He went to give a Piledriver to Rush but he blocked it. Rey climbed to the top turnbuckle and started to walk across the top rope but El Idolo tripped him up.

Rush delivered a knee to Penta’s face and Andrade hit a DDT for a two count. Rush tried Penta to the ropes and hit Fenix with a Dropkick. Rush went for the cover but Pentagon unmasked himself to break it up at two. Andrade grabbed the mask and threw it into the crowd as the two managers brawled. Rush hit another Dropkick on Fenix and Andrade took out Penta. El Idolo then planted Fenix with the Hammerlock DDT for the pinfall victory.

After the match, the Young Bucks approached Hangman Page backstage while he was with Dark Order. They asked him to be in there Trios team for the touranment but Hangman declined. Page said that he’s not going to be in the tournament at all. Young Bucks and their mystery partner will battle Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee next week in the first round of the Trios tournament.

Who will team with the Young Bucks NEXT WEEK in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament when Dynamite is LIVE from Charleston, WV?



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/YOKvjSg43q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Luchasaurus Hit Pat Buck, Jungle Boy Attacked Christian Cage

Luchasaurus defeated Anthony Henry tonight with ease as Jungle Boy joined commentary. Luchasaurus delivered a headbutt and then a slam for the pinfall victory. Christian Cage appeared on the jumbotron backstage to cut a promo and poked fun at the city. Jungle Boy rushed backstage and a brawl broke out. Security broke it up but Luchasaurus laid them all out. Pat Buck walked right into a punch from Luchasaurus to end the segment.

Wardlow & FTR

Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt made their way to the ring for a promo. Wardlow defeated Jay Lethal at Battle of the Belts III this past Saturday to retain the TNT Championship.

Sonjay said that they are not done with Wardlow and wanted another title shot for Jay Lethal. Wardlow interrupted and told Jay that he already had his match and tonight he’s whooping all of their asses. FTR joined Wardlow and the heels retreated. Jay went to attack Wardlow from behind but FTR caught him with the Big Rig.

TNT Champion Wardlow, with the help of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of #FTR, gets his revenge on Jay Lethal, Sonjay and Satnam Singh for their ruthless attack after the bell at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/C2jvnM6c3s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Ricky Starks Dominated

Ricky Starks battled Aaron Solo tonight on Dynamite. Starks hit a Jawbreaker and followed it up with a Tornado DDT. Starks set up for a move but Solo countered into a Hurricanrana. Starks quickly responded with a Spear for the pinfall victory. Nick Comoroto rushed the ring with a steel chair and Ricky planted him with a Spinebuster. Solo attacked from behind but Ricky was able to escape through the crowd as The Factory chased him. Powerhouse Hobbs was shown throwing a TV monitor to the floor backstage as Ricky celebrated in the crowd.

Powerhouse Hobbs is NOT pleased at the result of this match! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ve0PJykzUq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Jade Cargill Retained The TBS Championship

Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Madison Rayne tonight on Dynamite. Stokely Hathaway and Kiera Hogan accompanied the champ to the ring. Jade patted Madison on the head before sending her to the corner. Jade went for a shoulder thrust but Madison dodged it and connected with a Dropkick that sent the TBS Champion out of the ring.

Jade got back in the ring and dominated the next few minutes of action. Cargill took a break to do some push-ups in the middle of the ring as the crowd chanted along. Jade lifted Madison above her shoulders and dropped her to the mat. The champion followed it up with a Splash in the corner and Madison fell to the canvas.

Rayne responded with a Neckbreaker and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Madison hit a Blockbuster off the middle turnbuckle but couldn’t keep the champion down. Rayne planted Jade with a DDT and went for the cover but she kicked out at two and the title match continued. Kiera Hogan hopped on the ring apron for a distraction but Jade accidentally booted her in the face.

Madison went for the Cross Rayne but Cargill countered into Jaded for the pinfall victory. Jade Cargill is now 36-0 and remains the TBS Champion. After the match, Athena attacked Jade from behind but Kiera got the champion out of the ring.

Pump kick by the champion Jade Cargill takes out Madison Rayne! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ewat7XAkYl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Tony Schiavone interviewed Toni Storm and AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa backstage. Toni is the #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship at the moment.

Toni Storm is the new #1 contender of the #AEW Women's World Championship….



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/vL4j8e6RkV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Bryan Danielson will have a promo Friday on Rampage and will battle Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 Falls match next week on Dynamite.

This Friday #AEWRampage is at 10/9c on TNT

– Bryan Danielson returns

– We'll hear from the FTW Champ Hook

– Gunn Club vs Danhausen & Erick Redbeard

– Parker Boudreaux vs Sonny Kiss

– We'll hear from AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory

– Orange Cassidy faces Ari Davari pic.twitter.com/fMMdqNF0Yh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Jon Moxley Retained, CM Punk Returned

Jon Moxley defended the Interim AEW Championship against Chris Jericho in tonight’s main event. William Regal joined commentary for the match. Chris vowed to wrestle as the Lionheart tonight and “stretch the sh*t out of Jon Moxley”.

"Lionheart" Chris Jericho, the Last Survivor of the Hart Dungeon, makes his way to the ring for his shot at the #AEW Interim World Championship! Watch #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WxGPQ0dGf8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Jericho and Moxley locked up in the middle of the ring to begin the action. Chris got the champion in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Jon escaped and the two circled each other. Jericho dominated and ripped out one of Moxley’s earrings. Jon was bleeding profusely and Chris elbowed him several times in the ear. Jericho dominated the next few minutes but couldn’t put the champion away as the blood poured down.

Jon hit a German Suplex but Jericho immediately responded with a Clothesline. Jericho perched Moxley up on the top rope and sent him down with a Hurricanrana for a near fall. Chris wrapped Jon’s leg around the ring post and applied a Figure Four. Back in the ring, Jericho went for the Judas Effect but Moxley was ready for it. Jon countered into a Crossface in the middle of the ring. Chris escaped and applied the Walls of Jericho.

Chris had Moxley in the Walls for a long time but he refused to quit. Moxley tried to escape but Chris booted him in the face a few times before locking in the Walls of Jericho once again. Moxley began to fade but somehow managed to get to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Moxley sent Jericho out of the ring and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Jon hit a Crossbody on the floor before bringing Chris back into the ring. Moxley made his way back to the top rope but leaped into a Codebreaker this time. Jericho went for the cover but Jon kicked out at the last moment.

Jericho got annoyed and started taking off the turnbuckle padding. He threw one out of the ring and Aubrey Edwards cartoonishly went out of the ring to get it. Sammy Guevara launched a tire iron into the ring for Jericho during the distraction from the crowd. He overshot Jericho and Chris had to go get it on the outside of the ring as referee Aubrey Edwards continued to be distracted by a turnbuckle pad somehow. Jericho bashed Moxley over the head but Moxley kicked out at two. Jon got Jericho in the Bulldog choke in the middle of the ring for the submission victory.

After the match, Jericho Appreciation Society rushed the ring before Blackpool Combat Club made the save. ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli unloaded some strikes along with Wheeler Yuta. Some more members of JAS ran to the ring to continue the brawl. AEW Champion CM Punk made his return and beat up JAS before punching Jericho in the face a couple of times. CM Punk Clotheslined Jericho out of the ring as the crowd erupted. CM Punk trash talked with JAS as they retreated.

The crowd broke out in a CM Punk chant as he stood in the ring with Jon Moxley. Jon turned around and stared at CM Punk. The Interim Champion gave the AEW Champion the middle finger before exiting the ring. Moxley celebrated with the Blackpool Combat Club as CM Punk hopped around to show his foot is fine to close the show.