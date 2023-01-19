AEW Dynamite Results (1/18/23): Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA, Danielson vs Bandido, More

Quick Results

AEW All-Atlantic Championship : Orange Cassidy (c) def. Jay Lethal

: Orange Cassidy (c) def. Jay Lethal Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) def. Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

Ricky Starks def. Jake Hager

Bryan Danielson def. Bandido

Toni Storm def. Willow Nightingale

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) def. KUSHIDA

Clips & Recap

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh were barred from ringside, but at the beginning of the match they entered through the crowd to sit front row. The members of The Best Friends and Danhausen joined them in the audience. Lethal hit Cassidy with a Lethal Injection but the champion managed to roll out of the ring. After the Best Friends had enough of Jarret & Co, they poured popcorn on Sonjay Dutt. Jarrett tried to interfere in the match by handing his guitar to Lethal, but Danhausen intercepted it. This distraction leads to Lethal getting back in the ring and getting hit with the Orange Punch for the pin.

Winner: Orange Cassidy by pinfall.

Jay Lethal wore a Briscoe armband during the match to honor Jay Briscoe.

Dutt wants to fight Orange Cassidy after the match Lethal and Jarrett hold him back

We get a video package for KUSHIDA vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin)

Top Flight hit Matt Jackson with a combination nosedive powerbomb, but Nick broke the pin up at 2. The Young Bucks hit Darius Martin with The Briscoes’ Doomsday Device, but Dante breaks it up. Darius dodged the BTE Trigger by The Young Bucks. He then rolled up Matt to get the shocking win.

Winner: Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) by pinfall.

The Young Bucks also wore an armband during the match to honor Jay Briscoe.

The Gunns come out to cut a promo during the time slot where The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn were advertised. The Acclaimed come out and Austin Gunn has production cut the music. Max Caster tells production to mute Austin’s mic and restart their music. He then proceeds to do his freestyle.

Billy Gunn separated The Gunns and The Acclaimed after things got physical. He shamed both teams and then announced that they will all be attending family therapy next week.

Hangman says to Renee that he wants to mend some fences but won’t get too specific. He also seemed to have something he wanted to say to Jon Moxley after checking on his health, but he once again held his tongue.

Then he tells Renee



Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager

Chris Jericho joined the commentary team for this match. Starks walked the ropes in Hager’s hat for a fun spot. After avoiding a lot of distraction and interference from the JAS, Ricky hit Hager with a Spear. In a relatively short match, Ricky Starks gets the win over Hager.

Winner: Ricky Starks by pinfall.

Starks rushed through the crowd to avoid the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jericho challenges Action Andretti and Ricky Starks to a tag team match with Sammy.

Daniel Garcia will be facing Action Andretti on Rampage. If he wins, he will replace Sammy Guevara next week on Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

They start off with a handshake. Bandido was able to hold Danielson up in a stalling suplex for at least 30 seconds. He fought hard to get out of the Lebell Lock by getting his foot on the rope. Bandido hit Danielson with a 21-plex, but he kicked out at 2. After a great exchange, Danielson landed a Busaiku Knee for the win.

Winner: Bryan Danielson by pinfall.

Bryan and Bandido both wore armbands to honor Jay.

MJF appeared on the screen to cut a promo after Danielson got the win.

Saraya cut a promo with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm. Toni decided to stand with Saraya against the homegrown women’s wrestlers. Saraya is very upset with Shida for throwing her kendo stick in the ring last week.

It was announced that Brian Cage will be Bryan Danielson’s opponent next week. MJF then offered Cage an undisclosed amount of money to break Danielson’s arm. He then slapped Cage to motivate MJF to feel hate.

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Saraya joined Toni Storm at ringside. Willow and Toni shook hands. Shida disregarded what Saraya told her and came to the ringside area. Willow hits the Cannonball, but Toni kicks out. Saraya gets involved and distracts Willow and Toni gets the roll up for the win.

Winner: Toni Storm by pinfall.

After the match, Toni and Saraya get in the ring and beat down Willow turning heel in the process. Shida gets in the ring and Ruby Soho runs down to help out Willow.

Ethan and Stokely say they’re getting payback on Rampage for Jack Perry tapping out Lee Moriarty.

Konosuke Takeshita says that he will be watching Bryan Danielson’s back because he doesn’t trust MJF. He then called MJF an a**hole.

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. KUSHIDA

KUSHIDA is joined by two members of the New Japan Dojo; DKC and Kevin Knight. Darby Allin is joined by Sting. The Coffin Drop was countered early on. Throughout the match, KUSHIDA attempts to pick Allin limb from limb. KUSHIDA locked in the Hoverboard lock and the members of the NJPW Dojo tried to get Sting to throw in the towel. Darby maneuvered KUSHIDA into a very technical pin to get the three.

Winner: Darby Allin by pinfall.

AEW Rampage (1/20/23):

Daniel Garcia vs Action Andretti

Eddie Kingston promo

Brian Cage vs Willie Mack

Jade Cargill & Leila Grey in tag team action

Ethan Page vs Jack Perry

AEW Dynamite (1/25/23):