AEW Dynamite Results (1/25/23): Jay Briscoe Tribute, Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews

Quick Results

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara def. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

TNT Championship: Darby Allin (with Sting) def. Buddy Matthews (with Julia Hart)

Bryan Danielson def. Brian Cage

Ruby Soho def. Toni Storm

Jay Briscoe Tribute Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

Clips & Recap

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

Action Andretti started to get heated up and hit a dive on both Jericho and Guevara on opposite ends of the ring. Sammy and Action were paired up for most of the match, leaving Ricky and Chris to face off. Ricky was able to hit a spear on Jericho, but Sammy broke it up. Chris tried to sneak a roll up and Ricky kicks out. Andretti was getting some steam against Sammy before Chris interfered. Ricky hit Chris with a Rocheambeau on the outside. Garcia interfered and hit Andretti with the bat for Sammy to hit the GTS to get the win.

Winner: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara by pinfall.

AEW featured a Jay Briscoe tribute video displaying the highlights of his career throughout the years

TNT Championship: Darby Allin (with Sting) vs. Buddy Matthews (with Julia Hart)

Buddy Matthews came prepared in the mind game department because his face paint almost exactly matched Darby’s. Buddy pulled the apron out from under Darby, and it looked like Darby injured his leg. The lights go black and Malakai Black and Brody King appear. Ortiz comes out with a kendo stick to help Sting fend them off. Darby hit a Scorpion Death Drop in the ropes. Buddy kicked out, but Darby stayed on him. He hit a Coffin Drop on Buddy while he hung on the ropes for the win.

Winner: Darby Allin by pinfall.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Darby in the ring. Before Darby could even speak, Samoa Joe appeared on the screen and said he’s coming to take back his title.

Adam Cole appeared in a vignette where he said he didn’t know he was returning but the video ended with him staring at a Revolution poster.

Ethan Page & Matt Hardy vs. JungleHOOK (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry & HOOK)

Ethan Page let his ego get the best of him. JungleHOOK worked really well together and had great tag teamwork. HOOK was able to grab Matt Hardy’s legs to prevent him from breaking up the Snare Trap that Jungle Boy had locked in.

Winner: JungleHOOK (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry & HOOK) by submission.

Family Therapy with The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens), Billy Gunn, and The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) ended with The Gunns saying they want the AEW Tag Team Championships

Hangman Page talked with Renee Paquette and said he wanted another match with Jon Moxley but Wheeler Yuta challenges him to a match on Rampage for this Friday

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Danielson struggled to get offense in at the beginning due to Brian Cage simply throwing him around. Cage hit Bryan with many German suplexes. He worked fast and constantly relied on his strength. Bryan was able to transition some of his power moves into submission moves and deliver some moves of his own. Cage tried to go for a powerbomb symphony, but after the first one, Bryan was able to roll through for the pin.

Winner: Bryan Danielson by pinfall.

After the match, Brian Cage attempted to break Danielson’s arm to get the money offered by MJF. MJF came out to the ring and had Cage twist Bryan’s arm in the chair and sent him into the ring post. MJF got in the ring to beat down a defenseless Danielson.

Takeshita came out to save Bryan Danielson and got the one up on Brian Cage.

Toni Storm cut a promo calling the original AEW women “homegrown idiots” and said that Ruby should join her side.

Ruby cut a promo and said that the AEW women gave her great opportunities and that Toni Storm’s journey ends with her.

Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

Ruby used strikes, while Toni used suplex combinations. Toni Storm faked a nose injury to lure in Ruby Soho. She then took advantage with a suplex and a rolling DDT. When Toni was looking for Storm Zero, Britt Baker made her entrance. This helped Ruby hit Destination Unkown for the win.

Winner: Ruby Soho by pinfall.

MJF cut a promo saying Takeshita is very talented. He tried to warn him to stay out of his business or there will be consequences. MJF then announced that Timothy Thatcher will face Danielson next week on Dynamite.

Jamie Hayter called Emi Sakura a legend. She showed her respect, but promised to hit her hard.

Ian and Caprice joined Excalibur on commentary for the Jay Briscoe tribute match.

Jay Lethal came out wearing a Jay Briscoe shirt.

Mark Briscoe came our in great spirits and holding both ROH Tag Team Championship titles.

Jay Briscoe Tribute Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

Mark and Jay traded chops in the corner with neither backing down. They matched each other’s speed and combinations. Mark had to break out the Red Neck Kung Fu and the Iconoclasm. After a close call, Mark was able to roll out the ring. Mark hit a Blockbuster on the outside and on to the floor. He dropped a Froggy Bow from the top rope on to the Time Keeper’s table. Mark hit the Jay Driller for the three count.

The AEW locker room came out after the match to show their support.

AEW Rampage (1/27/23):

Wheeler Yuta vs Hangman Adam Page

Powerhouse Hobbs in action

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs Emi Sakura

AEW Dynamite (2/1/23):