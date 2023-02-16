AEW Dynamite Results (2/15/23): Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli Battle RUSH & Preston Vance In Texas Tornado Tag Match

AEW‘s latest edition of Dynamite goes down tonight (2/15/23) from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas! Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teams up with fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli against the team of RUSH and Preston Vance.

The show begins and the team of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt make their way down to the ring and it’s time for some eight-man tag action.

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster), Daddy Ass (Billy Gunn), and Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt

Lethal and Bowens start this one off. Bowens rolls Lethal up, Lethal kicks right out, Bowens rolls him up one more time but Lethal pops out once again. A brawl ensues between both teams and Caster is tagged in by Bowens. The Acclaimed plant Lethal with a double team slam and Caster goes for the cover but Lethal kicks out. Lethal escapes Caster’s grasp and makes the tag to Jarrett. Caster plants Jarrett with a hip toss and a high drop kick but Jarrett counters with a scoop and slam. Jarrett makes the tag to Singh and the big man wallops Caster into the corner and Caster makes the tag to Cassidy. Singh mocks Cassidy’s size and makes the tag to Dutt.

Cassidy makes the tag right back out, this time to Daddy Ass, Billy Gunn. Dutt makes the tag back out to Jarrett and it’s time for a good ole’ fashion brawl between the two veterans. However, Austin and Colten Gunn make their way to the ramp and Billy is distracted by the arrival of the AEW Tag Team Champions AKA his sons. Lethal assists Jarrett in a two-on-one attack of Billy.

A brawl ensues between all eight competitors, Cassidy takes out Dutt and dispatches of Lethal and Bowens plants Dutt with ‘Scissor Me Timbers’ for the 1-2-3!

Winners – The Acclaimed, Daddy Ass, and Orange Cassidy

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. RUSH & Preston Vance — Texas Tornado Tag Team Match

A brawl starts right before the bell rings. The brawl spills into the crowd as Moxley and Castagnoli gain control as the fight heads back to the ringside area. RUSH fires Moxley into the timekeeper’s area and clocks the former AEW World Champion with the ring bell. Vance plants Castagnoli with a suplex onto the floor and drills him with a knee. Moxley applies a figure four to RUSH but Vance makes the save before too much damage is done.

The bell finally rings and this one is *officially* underway. Moxley grabs some chairs and sets them up in the corner between the top and middle turnbuckles. Moxley dumps RUSH out of the ring and continues the attack. Moxley bites Vance’s forehead. Everyone is brawling once again and Vance has Castagnoli locked into a steel chair around his shoulders and RUSH crashes another chair into Castagnoli’s shoulder. Vance and RUSH bury the ROH World Champion under a bunch of debris and focus their attention on Moxley.

The former AEW World Champion is busted open pretty badly but that doesn’t deter Moxley, who dispatches of Vance with a bevy of strikes and launches him out of the ring. Vance secures a chain and wallops Moxley with it to regain momentum but Castagnoli finds a chain of his own and clocks Vance with it.

RUSH comes back into the mix but gets planted with a cutter by Moxley. Vance comes in and crushes Moxley with a lariat but Jose The Assistant appears and cracks Castagnoli with a steel chair. Wheeler Yuta evens the odds and takes out Jose and the brawl is back on inside of the ring. RUSH plants Castagnoli with a suplex but Castagnoli pops up and cracks RUSH with a massive spear followed by his patented uppercut. Moxley grabs the previously used chain and chokes Vance out cold with the chain for the win!

Winners – Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Backstage, we see Kip Sabian attack ‘Hangman’ Adam Page but the Dark Order comes in to make the save.

We then see Jim Ross in a sit-down interview with former TNT Champion Wardlow. The big man tells JR that he never wanted long hair or a big beard but after seeing his father’s hair and facial hair being taken from him due to cancer, he decided to grow it out in honor of him. Wardlow says that’s relevant because it’s something that Samoa Joe knew and cut his (Wardlow’s) hair anyway. Wardlow says that Joe has survived everything…but he won’t survive him (Wardlow). Wardlow says it was almost too late for he and his father to develop a bond due to his father’s late-stage cancer, but notes that his dad was able to make it to his first independent wrestling match. Wardlow says the last thing he ever told his father is that he promised him that he’ll make it..and he has.

Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods (with Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese)

Woods grounds Briscoe with a waist lock to start. Briscoe powers to his feet and forces the break and clocks Woods with a running shoulder block. Woods rolls to the outside to recover, Briscoe goes for a dive through the ropes on the outside but Woods evades as Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese pull him away from danger. Penta and Rey Fenix make their way down to the ring and the Lucha Bros run off Daivari and Nese to make this an actual one-on-one match. Woods dumps Briscoe to the outside and nails him with a corkscrew dive from the top rope onto the outside. Woods nails Briscoe with a spinning suplex on the floor, tosses Briscoe back into the ring and goes for the cover but Briscoe kicks out! Briscoe knocks Woods back, scoops and slams him to the mat, goes up top and lands the Froggy Bow for the 1-2-3!

Winner – Mark Briscoe

We then see Renee Paquette sitting down with Adam Cole. Renee asks Adam how he’s feeling and Adam says he’s doing well and says it’s a small victory that he can just walk straight without his right eye twitching. Adam says he doesn’t know exactly when he’ll be back, but he knows exactly who it’ll be against…but he won’t reveal that information quite yet.

AEW World Champion MJF makes his way down to the ring. On his way down the ramp, he tosses a drink into a young fan’s face. MJF introduces Christopher Daniels and out comes ‘The Fallen Angel’. MJF tells Daniels to explain how he feels about Bryan Danielson and Daniels takes an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and says he was given an obscene amount of money from MJF to disparage Danielson and while there was certainly a time in his career that he would’ve done just that, he doesn’t need that anymore. Daniels calls MJF a fraud and says that at Revolution, Danielson is going to take the one thing that means more to MJF that anything else…the AEW World Championship. MJF gets in Daniels’ face, Daniels slaps MJF but the champion cracks Daniels with a low blow. MJF locks in ‘Salt of the Earth’ but Bryan Danielson rushes the ring and makes the save as the champion scurries off.

Brian Cage (with Prince Nana) vs. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry

Cage launches Perry to the outside right as the bell rings and we head to a quick commercial break. Back from the break and Cage clocks Perry with a big boot to the face whilst back inside of the ring. Perry fights back with a bevy of strikes, Cage tosses Perry into the corner, Perry looks for a spring-board dive but Cage catches him and plants him with an inverted Alabama Slam and looks for the cover but Perry kicks out. Cage lifts Perry and looks for a slam but Perry slips behind Cage, rolls him up, Cage pops out and launches Perry into the top turnbuckle before going for another cover but Perry lifts the shoulders at two and a half.

Cage goes to the apron and climbs to the middle rope, Perry kicks him back down to the apron, goes to the top turnbuckle and nails Cage with a diving leg drop. Perry goes right back up top and lands a splash before going for the cover but Cage kicks out once again. Perry now hits a dive off of the middle rope and goes for yet another cover but Cage continues to kick right out. Perry nails Cage with a running knee to the back of the head, rolls him up and gets the 1-2-3!

Winner – ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry

After the match, Jack Perry is walking back up the ramp and Christian Cage’s music hits and out comes Cage! Perry rushes Cage but Cage has pepper spray and sprayed Perry’s eyes. Cage laughs at Perry and removes his arm brace which was clearly fake and begins the attack on Perry. Cage applies a sleeper hold then plants Perry with the ‘Kill Switch’ before exiting.

We then see a video package hyping up The Elite. At the end of the video, we see a flash of the House of Black, perhaps teasing a possible trios match is in the near future between the two groups.

‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford)

Sabian nails Page with a kick then a suplex to start. Sabian launches Page to the corner and drills him with a sliding kick in the corner then does a Cowboy dance, mocking Page. ‘Hangman’ clocks Sabian with a forearm to the back of the head followed by a back-body drop. Sabian rolls to the outside, Page dives through the middle ropes but lands on his feet after Sabian slid back inside of the ring. Sabian sends Page to the outside, jumps on the apron and nails Page with a running kick to the chest and a spring-board dive off of the middle rope onto the outside and we head to a commercial break.

