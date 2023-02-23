HomeResults

AEW Dynamite Results (2/22/23): Tony Khan Makes ‘Huge’ Announcement, Orange Cassidy Defends All-Atlantic Title Against Wheeler Yuta

By Colby Faria

AEW‘s latest edition of Dynamite goes down on (2/22/23) from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona! All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan will make a ‘major’ announcement and Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Wheeler Yuta!

Preview

  • Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Wheeler Yuta — AEW All Atlantic Championship
  • Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno
  • The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill
  • Saraya vs. Skye Blue
  • Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. Best Friends vs. RUSH & Preston Vance vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker — AEW Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale
  • Tony Khan Makes ‘Major’ Announcement
  • Bryan Danielson Interview
  • Christian Cage Speaks with Tony Schiavone

Live Coverage

