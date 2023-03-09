AEW Dynamite Results (3/8): Wardlow Defends TNT Title Against Powerhouse Hobbs, Revolution Fallout, More

AEW‘s latest edition of Dynamite (3/8/23) is ongoing from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California! Just days removed from AEW Revolution, Wardlow defends his newly minted TNT Championship against the Face of the Revolution ladder match winner Powerhouse Hobbs!
Preview
- Wardlow (C) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs — AEW TNT Championship
- Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jay Lethal — AEW All-Atlantic Championship
- Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
- Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Top Flight & AR Fox
- Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
- We Hear From Ricky Starks
- We Hear From ‘Hangman’ Adam Page
- More Fallout From AEW Revolution