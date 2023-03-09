AEW Dynamite Results (3/8): Wardlow Defends TNT Title Against Powerhouse Hobbs, Revolution Fallout, More

AEW‘s latest edition of Dynamite (3/8/23) is ongoing from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California! Just days removed from AEW Revolution, Wardlow defends his newly minted TNT Championship against the Face of the Revolution ladder match winner Powerhouse Hobbs!

Preview

Wardlow (C) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs — AEW TNT Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jay Lethal — AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

We Hear From Ricky Starks

We Hear From ‘Hangman’ Adam Page

More Fallout From AEW Revolution

Live Coverage