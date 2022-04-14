AEW Dynamite Results (4/13): Title Matches, CM Punk vs. Penta, Satnam Singh Debuts, Wardlow & MJF

AEW Dynamite aired live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. The AEW Tag Team Championships and the ROH TV Title were defended tonight. In addition to the takeaways below, Blackpool Combat Club were interviewed backstage ahead of their Trios Match against Gunn Club this Friday on Rampage.

Dynamite Results

CM Punk def. Pentagon Jr. Jurassic Express def. ReDRagon to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships Shawn Dean def. MJF via count out Jericho Appreciation Society def. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz Marina Shafir def. Skye Blue via submission Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks def. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland Samoa Joe def. Minoru Suzuki to capture the ROH World TV Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

CM Punk def. Pentagon Jr.

CM Punk battled Pentagon Jr. in the first match of the night. The crowd chanted for both wrestlers to start things off. Punk and Penta got face to face and started talking trash to each other. Punk and Penta traded chops as the crowd erupted. Punk and Penta traded punches and Penta hit a Superkick as loud “AEW!” chant broke out.

Punk sent Penta down with an Arm Drag and then a Dropkick for a two count. CM Punk went for the GTS but Penta escaped and applied an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring. Punk countered and sent Penta face first into the top turnbuckle. Punk caught Penta with a knee to the face and went for a Clothesline but Pena ducked and hit a Slingblade for a near fall. The action spilled to the outside and Punk hit a Suicide Dive as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Penta and Punk were battling on the turnbuckle. Penta hit a headbutt and Punk responded with some punches. CM Punk connected with a Hurricanrana off the top rope. They went back to the top rope and Punk went for a move but slipped up and grabbed his knee in pain. Penta went on the attack and booted Punk in the knee. Punk got Penta in the Anaconda Vice but he got to the ropes to break the hold.

Punk went for a Piledriver but Penta escaped. Punk caught him with a kick to the face and then a springboard Clothesline. Punk went for a GTS but Penta escaped and hit an Enziguri to the back of the head. Penta went for a springboard move but Punk caught him and hit the GTS for the pinfall victory.

Jurassic Express Retained

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against ReDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) tonight on Dynamite.

Bobby Fish and Jungle Boy started off the action. Jungle Boy hit a Hurricanrana and followed it up with a Dropkick. Bobby connected with a forearm to the face and tagged in O’Reilly. Kyle kneed Jungle Boy in the ribs and applied a Headlock. Luchasaurus tagged in and booted Fish off the ring apron. Luchasaurus sent O’Reilly to the corner as the crowd chanted his name.

O’Reilly knocked Luchasaurus to the floor and Bobby Fish hit him with a Dragon Screw into the barricade. Fish rolled Luchasaurus back into the ring and O’Reilly tagged in. Kyle locked in a submission hold targeting the knee but Luchasaurus quickly got to the ropes.

Luchasaurus caught Kyle with a knee to the face and tagged out. Jungle Boy sent Fish out of the ring and leveled O’Reilly with a Clothesline. Jungle Boy hit a dive through each of the ropes and went for another one but ReDRagon retreated. Luchasaurus caught them with a Moonsault off the apron and sent O’Reilly into the ring.

O’Reilly caught Jungle Boy with a Dragon Screw in the ropes and Bobby Fish slammed Jungle Boy’s shoulder into the ring apron as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Luchasaurus connected with a couple Splashes before Kyle accidentally booted Bobby Fish in the face. Luchasaurus sent O’Reilly across the ring with a German Suplex and then hit a double Chokeslam in the middle of the ring.

Luchasaurs hit a standing Moonsault and went for the cover but O’Reilly kicked out at two. Bobby Fish tripped up Jungle Boy on the ring apron and then tagged in. Fish and O’Reilly hit some knee strikes in the corner but Luchasaurus battled back. Jurassic Express hit a Side Slam/Elbow Drop combo but Fish kicked out at two.

ReDRagon hit some combos on Jungle Boy before O’Reilly locked in an Armbar but Jungle Boy reached the ropes. The action broke down and everyone was trading shots in the ring. Luchasaurus hit a side kick and Jungle Boy delivered a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. After the match, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly attacked the champs with steel chairs. FTR’s theme hit to a big pop from the crowd. They held up the ROH & AAA titles and talked trash with ReDRagon to end the segment.

Shawn Dean def. MJF, Wardlow Invaded

MJF battled Captain Shawn Dean this week. Shawn Spears was ringside for the match as posters were on the barricade to warn security of Wardlow. MJF controlled the action early and sent Shawn Dean into the turnbuckle. MJF posed on the entrance ramp as security staff was shown laid out on the floor backstage.

Maxwell flipped out for a bit looking around for Wardlow before he sent hi into the barricade outside the ring. Wardlow showed up in an AEW staff t-shirt and stood behind MJF as he posed. Wardlow tried to attack MJF but he scampered away. Spears hit Wardlow with a chair. Wardlow shrugged it off and beat the hell out of all the security. The referee started counting and MJF tried to bribe him to stop because he was afraid to walk by Wardlow. The referee counted to 10 and MJF lost via count out. Wardlow was then shown being escorted out of the arena by force and shouted that he is not going to stop until he gets his hands on MJF. Wardlow vs. The Butcher was announced for next week.

Jericho Appreciation Society Picked Up A Win

Darby Allin had a vignette and called for a Coffin Match against Andrade El Idolo. It was later announced that the Coffin Match will happen next week on Dynamite.

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia battled Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in a Trios match.

Santana and Jericho started off the action. They traded chops to the chest in the middle of the ring before Santana tackled Jericho to the mat. A brawl broke out and Hager sent Ortiz into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Jericho hit a slam on Ortiz as Kingston & Garcia brawled outside the ring. Hager tagged in and slammed Ortiz to the mat before tagging in Garcia. When Dynamite returned from a break, Jericho hit Ortiz with a Dropkick and followed it up with some jabs to the face.

Jericho posed for the crowd and went for the Lionsault but Ortiz rolled out of the way. Eddie Kingston tagged in and unloaded punches to Jericho Appreciation Society. Kingston sent Hager to the outside and tagged in Santana. Santana hit Three Amigos on Garcia and made his way to the top turnbuckle. Santana connected with a Frog Splash and went for the cover but Garcia powered out at two.

Eddie tagged in and hit a bunch of chops before Ortiz got back in. Ortiz hit a Leg Drop off the second rope and fired up the crowd. Hager hopped on the apron but Kingston sent him down and hit him with a dive. Ortiz threw Garcia onto Jericho and then hit 2.0 on the entrance ramp with a dive.

Kingston tagged in again and hit Garcia with an Exploder Suplex. Eddie went for Backfist to the Future but Garcia ducked. Jericho then hit Eddie with the baseball bat and Garcia covered him for the win. Jericho Appreciation Society then beat them down some more after the match. Jericho got in some strikes with the baseball bat.

Marina Shafir Dominated

Marina Shafir faced Skye Blue this week on Dynamite. Red Velvet, Kiera Hogan were shown in the crowd as TBS Champion Jade Cargill watched on from backstage. Marina Shafir dominated this match and won via submission in quick fashion. After the match, Tony Nese confronted HOOK in a backstage segment.

Starks & Hobbs def. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks battled Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Hobbs sent Swerve across the ring with a Fallaway Slam and tagged in Starks. Ricky tagged in but Steve battled back. Keith Lee tagged in and sent Ricky to the corner. Swerve trapped Ricky and Keith Lee hit him with two chops to the chest. Swerve then Moonsaulted off of Keith Lee’s chest onto Team Taz outside the ring as Dynamite went to a break.

Keith Lee tagged in and hit Ricky with a few shoulder tackles. Powerhouse Hobbs hit Keith Lee from behind and went for it again but Lee leapfrogged him. Keith then launched Ricky onto Starks in the corner. Swerve tagged in and connected with an Enziguri for a near fall. Starks connected with a Destroyer and went for the cover but Swerve kicked out at two. Keith Lee hit a massive shoulder tackle for a near fall. Powerhouse Hobbs got in the ring and traded some words with Keith Lee. Starks hit Lee with an Enziguri and tagged in Hobbs.

Taz started walking down the entrance ramp and made his way to the ringside area. Swerve sent Hobbs into the ring post as Lee perched Starks up on the top turnbuckle. Swerve hit Starks with a Splash but Powerhouse knocked him to the outside. Lee caught Hobbs with an elbow to the face but Taz tripped him up from behind. Hobbs then planted Keith Lee with a Spinebuster for the pinfall victory.

After the match, it was announced that Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Championship against Dalton Castle at Battle of the Belts II on Saturday night. Scorpio Sky will defend the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara. Thunder Rosa will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts as well.

It was also announced that Tony Khan will make another announcement next week on Dynamite. HOOK will also make his Dynamite debut next week.

Samoa Joe Captured The ROH TV Title, Satnam Singh Had A Rough Debut

Minoru Suzuki defended the ROH TV Championship against Samoa Joe tonight in the main event. Suzuki and Joe traded chops to start off the action. Joe laid a bunch into Suzuki but it just fired himself up.

Suzuki and Joe beat the hell out of each other with chops and strikes as Dynamite went to a final commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Joe had Suzuki in a Crossface in the middle of the ring. Suzuki escaped and the two started chopping the hell out of each other again. Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt were shown in the front row as Suzuki caught Joe with a Dropkick.

Minoru went for the Gotch Piledriver but Joe escaped. Samoa Joe sent Suzuki to the corner and perched him up on the top turnbuckle. Joe connected with the Muscle Buster for the pinfall victory and captured the ROH World TV Championship. After the match, Jay Lethal gave Samoa Joe the middle finger. Satnam Singh made his AEW debut after the lights went out. The crowd chanted “who are you?” as the giant attacked Samoa Joe and beat him down. The show went off the air with Satnam posing with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.