AEW Dynamite Results, Takeaways (11/9/22): Road to Full Gear

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS from the Agganis Arena in Boston. Full Gear is just around the corner on November 19th at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson is set to battle Sammy Guevara of the Jericho Appreciation Society in a 2 out of 3 Falls match. Chris Jericho is set to defend the ROH Championship against Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara at Full Gear in a 4-Way match.

The Firm’s Ethan Page is set to battle Eddie Kingston in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The finals of the tournament will go down at Full Gear with the winner earning a shot at the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

Saraya and Britt Baker are set to have a face-to-face tonight. AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will team up with ROH Tag Team Champions FTR to battle the Gunn Club and Swerve in our Glory.

Jamie Hayter is scheduled to battle Skye Blue tonight in a singles match. Hayter will face Toni Storm for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship at Full Gear.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF are set to speak on tonight’s Dynamite as well. Moxley will defend the title against Maxwell in the main event of Full Gear on November 19th. MJF confronted CM Punk at the conclusion of All Out but it seems likely that the third match in their rivalry will not take place in All Elite Wrestling.